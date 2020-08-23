I was an election presiding judge for many years and have a few observations regarding mail-in voting (different from absentee voting). First, it became obvious to me that many dead folks and folks that have left the jurisdiction remained on the voter lists. Without sufficient checks in place, I believe this leaves lots of opportunity for ballot forgery.
Second, the Secretary of State’s Office and/or the County Clerk’s Office should install ballot drop boxes at every voting center, to be picked up daily by staff. This avoids using the U.S. Postal Service and still provides for contact-free voting in a COVID-19 environment.
Third, many voters “spoil” their ballots by marking the spot for an unintended candidate or by marking an “x” in the oval for their candidate rather than filling it in. In-person voting allows for resolution of this problem by providing a replacement ballot. Mail-in voting does not allow for such corrections, resulting in the spoiled ballot being discarded.
The Secretary of State’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office could provide additional confidence in a mail-in system by publicly addressing these issues.
Caroline (Carrie) Norris
Santa Fe
Worth railing against
In the Aug. 15 edition of The New Mexican, there appeared a comment (E-voices, “New Mexico sees steep drop in new virus cases,” Aug. 13) that included this: “those of you who rail against [governor’s] efforts … there is always the option of moving to Texas, Florida, etc., … regardless of their incredible death rates.”
Let’s look at the phrase “incredible death rates” in light of some actual facts. Looking at two items of data, total deaths and deaths for the last seven days (both as of the publication date, Aug. 15) per 100,000 residents (to make numbers comparable given state population differences), for New Mexico, Texas and Florida, and to cover “etc.,” the other states abutting New Mexico — Arizona, Colorado, Utah and Oklahoma. Both total deaths and daily deaths are worse in Florida and Arizona, and daily deaths worse in Texas, but Texas’ total deaths figure is not far off from New Mexico’s, per 100,000 residents. In the other three states, both figures were better than New Mexico’s when I wrote this letter.
Yes, I will rail against the governor’s harsh restrictions (more restrictive than almost all, maybe all, states). I don’t believe they are justified.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Existential threat
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to the Democratic National Convention made clear she understands the existential threat of New Mexico’s economy being so dependent on oil and gas (Lujan Grisham touts clean energy jobs in convention speech,” Aug. 20).
We have all seen the effects of the pandemic and the oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have had on oil prices and the resulting economic collapse. Looking to the future to invest in clean, green energy and divest from oil and gas show a real vision for the future, a vision our kids can be proud of. The comments from Steve Pearce and the Republicans are the same old song and dance. Instead of looking to the future, they’re looking to return to 1950.
Janie Thelin
Santa Fe
Check it out
I received an absentee ballot request that was addressed to Mary Beth Cynthia Patterson — the name also was the pre-printed return address on the return envelope. Cynthia is a mystery, so I called the County Clerk’s Office and was told the third-party company who sent the mailing made the mistake. He confirmed that Cynthia is not on my voter registration. This can also be confirmed on the secretary of state’s website using the voter portal. It’s worth checking.
Mary Beth Patterson
Santa Fe
Establish ballot boxes
For Santa Fe residents wondering where their absentee ballot requests are, you are not alone. You can request an absentee ballot by downloading the absentee ballot request form for the November election by going to the sos.state.nm.us website and searching for request an absentee ballot and printing it, filling it out and mailing it. The online portal to request absentee ballots on that website is not yet working,
There also seems to be little movement, at least that I know of, toward establishing ballot boxes around the state.
The U.S. Postal Service is in peril around the country, and using ballot boxes would mitigate this problem. During the primaries I voted absentee and walked my ballot over to the new County Clerk’s Office in Santa Fe only to be directed to a mailbox on the property that was stuffed full and didn’t appear to be dedicated to only ballots. Let your elected officials know you would like ballot boxes by emailing sos.elections@state.nm.us.
Mindy Kaufman
Santa Fe
