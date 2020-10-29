The Senate now has adjourned until after the election even though people are struggling to put food on the table or pay their rent. The Food Depot projects that 1 in 5 adults in New Mexico and 1 in 3 children will experience hunger before the year ends. Small businesses flounder. Some have closed permanently. Neither can local and state governments meet the challenges caused by COVID-19 without federal help.
The failure of the Republicans, who control both the Senate and the White House, to enact COVID-19 relief legislation is disgraceful. The Senate, which has had since May to act on the legislation passed by the House Democrats, has ignored the mounting plight of the people and has instead recently pushed through the nomination of a Supreme Court justice. There can be no clearer indication of the priorities of the Republican Party. Vote them out.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
Be honorable
I believe that it is very important that those who wish to serve our beloved country remember that they should “not only talk the talk, but walk the walk” and “say what you mean and mean what you say.” Too often people choose to love money and use people instead of loving people and using money. Leaders are in a position to impact people’s lives in a good way or bad way depending on what they choose. Too many people with wrong intentions influence the decision-makers with whatever they promise. It is important to be a person of integrity, speak the truth and stand up for justice. Choose what is right and honorable, and adhere to ethical and moral principles. Hold yourself accountable and be responsible our future leaders of tomorrow.
“When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”
— Maya Angelou
Doris Vigil McBride
Santa Fe
A true party of life
A male letter writer recently reflected on the one party that believes in pro-life positions (“Elevating life,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 20).
He was right — and that party is the Democratic Party.
Being pro-life means compassion and action to improve life at all ages. The hijacked Republican Party has proved itself anti-life by: denying women the right to choose what is best for their families and then slashing safety net programs; stalling laws to help the American people survive this time of crisis; being responsible for tens of thousands of COVID-19 deaths, other health-related deaths and gun violence deaths; supporting and bringing back the federal death penalty; doing nothing about Black and brown lives lost to police violence; separating families, caging immigrants and denying asylum-seekers their rights; blocking minority groups’ rights to vote and to be counted through voter and census suppression; and denying climate catastrophe that has and will continue to take more and more lives. And on and on.
If you truly believe in the dignity of human life, then you will vote those who have committed these offenses out of office.
Carrie Morgan
Santa Fe
About those facts
In the fact-checking article on the last presidential debate (“Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate,” Oct. 23), the writer dismisses President Donald Trump’s claims on the cost of the Paris climate accord. The link here: fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/IF10763.pdf provides the true fact of a $1 billion contribution with more that was committed by President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden. But more critically the Associated Press fact checker properly indicates that the Paris Agreement is voluntary, so once again the United States (and Biden’s intent) is to lead by donating our treasury funds (my and your taxes) while other countries talk and talk with no action.
Ondina Grison
Santa Fe
Not a waste
I was told voting for a third party is selfish, a waste and I should support Joe Biden in order to take away a vote for President Donald Trump. This type of duplicitous suppression is not what voting is about, and the country should be ashamed at its retrograde idea of democracy.
I have the right to vote for a candidate who best represents my ideology, not to be persuaded by others who hold a desperate obsession with victory and retribution. I look into the platforms of both major parties only to be left unfulfilled and trapped in a cycle of power and bitter opposition until the next wave swallows all that was accomplished by prior administrations. Rinse and repeat.
That’s why I voted for Dr. Jo Jorgensen for president, Bob Walsh for U.S. Senate and three other Libertarian candidates who appeared on my ballot — despite being told I was wrong because I didn’t vote, act or think like someone else. Ah, the ignorant hypocrisy of politics.
Carl Knauf
Rio Rancho
Unscientific doctor, candidate
As a nurse for 55 years, I am very concerned about the issue of the Great Barrington Declaration supported by many Republicans and in particular, Dr. Gregg Schmedes, who is running for New Mexico Senate in my District 19. It is ludicrous that this proposal suggests we isolate people like myself who are at risk for dying from COVID-19 while everyone else goes back to work, school, etc.
All this so we can achieve “herd immunity.” We have no data on how long immunity even lasts, so this idea may not succeed. In addition, our hospitals are already struggling to care for the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. Will we have to start turning patients away? I hope and pray that we can stop making COVID-19 a political issue.
Valerie Barkley, B.S.N., M.A., R.N.
Tijeras
Climate change is here
The president cannot control oil. Industry and trading houses do that. And industry gets climate change.
Amazon has committed to being 100 percent on renewable energy by 2025. Mercedes delivered 1,800 electric vehicles to Amazon last year. Ford’s recent earnings report emphasized future electric vehicles including F-150s. Hummer plans an electric Hummer. On April 20, oil futures traded briefly at minus $4.47 per barrel. No place to store it. Refineries were full. Tankers at sea were full. Saudis and Russians had a price war. Oil was negative.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell couldn’t save coal, and President Donald Trump will not save New Mexico’s oil industry. We must become the solar and wind generation state to replace the oil revenues we depend on. Vote whichever way you want; the train has already left the station. I’m voting for the team that will plan for a future in which oil has no buyers. That future is coming.
George Jones
Santa Fe
Electioneering at polls?
Voting at the Max Coll Center in Eldorado recently, we were inundated by the number of vehicles in the parking lot closest to the center with Biden/Harris, RESIST, 8645, Dump Trump and other hate America first bumper stickers. They evidently belonged to poll workers, as there were very few people voting.
Section 3-8-77 of New Mexico Statutes states: “A. Electioneering too close to the polling place consists of any form of campaigning on election day within one hundred feet of the building in which the polling place is located and includes but is not limited to the display of signs, bumper stickers or distribution of campaign literature.”
I doubt the county clerk or attorney general will do anything about this violation of the statute, which I believe is on par with the corruption in state government, starting at the very top.
Steven Ruud
Santa Fe
Fascism in front of us
If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it is a duck. Why doesn’t the media call President Donald Trump and his close allies by the name that they deserve? As per the dictionary, fascism is a system of government marked by centralization of authority under a dictator, a capitalist economy subject to stringent government controls, violent suppression of the opposition and typically a policy of belligerent nationalism and racism. Why is the media afraid to call Trump and his allies fascists? Don’t they fit the definition close enough? Especially the last sentence of the definition?
Please call a fascist by the name he deserves. Somehow the media seems to still largely treat Trump with a respect that he does not deserve!
Walter Thommes
Santa Fe
Stop the lying
Of all the failures and perversities of the Trump administration, any of which furnish reason enough to vote this president out of office, one stands out starkly: In the face of overwhelming evidence, President Donald Trump falsely claims that the coronavirus pandemic is going away and asserts that the only reason there are more cases reported is that there is more testing.
That is blatant nonsense and would be ridiculous if it weren’t so dangerous. Whether you think that lockdown procedures are too strict or that they are not strict enough, there is no excuse for lying to people about the facts. The disease is not going away. It is surging. We need to confront that reality, but we cannot do that until we get rid of the president who lives in a fantasy world whose only purpose is to stroke his ego, not to protect American lives.
Grant Franks
Santa Fe
Almost there
Hang on America. The reign of terror will end soon, very soon. Nov. 3.
Ron Siegel
Santa Fe
A public servant
Sen. Liz Stefanics has been in public service to New Mexicans since 1982. First as a professor at the University of New Mexico, then as the director of Open Hands, which served seniors and the handicapped, then as a Santa Fe County commissioner, where she made decisions which affected the people of her county and now as a state senator in District 39, where she is ably advancing the interests of all the people in the six counties she represents.
Stefanics is experienced, capable, hardworking and honest. She is responsive to all her constituents and knows them well. She has developed special expertise in health care and has helped the state improve its health care system. In this time of COVID-19, she has helped many individuals. Vote for Stefanics so she can continue her public service to her state, her district and her home.
Anne Albrink
Santa Fe
By the numbers
228,000
750
545
______
2020
L. Larsen
Lamy
