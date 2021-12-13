I often drive by the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place and observe numerous, presumably homeless people, on the outskirts of the building. Often there is police presence. I imagine there is a lot of trash along the side streets. I read not very nice articles about the situation at Pete's, and my thoughts are gosh, how do "they" fix it? I believe the powers that be are doing what they can with the resources they have. I'm sure that all they do accomplish occupies a big portion of their time and energy.
I don't know what the answer is in solving the problems surrounding Pete's, but I hope and pray there are people that have the expertise and knowledge to help alleviate some of the issues will step up. Perhaps a bigger building such as the vacant car lot on Cerrillos and Camino Carlos Rey roads that maybe could "contain" some of the problems? In the meantime, I want to give a shoutout to all those who contribute, and donate their time and efforts to Pete's and thank them for their kindness.
Patricia Romero
Santa Fe
Skating is fun
I read Zachary Shandler's letter asking for expanded hours for the ice skating rink ("Expand hours at city ice skating rink," Dec. 5). He mentioned how happy children are to skate. Although I am not a child, I must say that I was very happy to skate there as an adult, now 83. I was able to play ice hockey until I was 75. Many of us play sports throughout our lives. It may be running, soccer, etc., Whatever it is, you wear your knees down. So you get new ones. The trouble is, you cannot run anymore, but you can glide. So I was very happy to be able to continue to play ice hockey, and I was grateful that we have this beautiful center that includes an ice skating rink.
We have a problem, though. Few people know that we have a rink. Why don't we advertise? I am sure there is plenty of money for it. I often drive by a pretty new baseball park and I never see it used. The letter mentioned that in a city in Vermont, they have two rinks. Well, so does Albuquerque. The Bay Area has at least 10 rinks. Santa Rosa, Calif., has two rinks. Our Albuquerque team used to go there every summer and play in a tournament; 10 teams from Canada and 10 teams from the USA. San Jose has four rinks, adding two more. Let's go, Santa Fe. It is a sport we can play after we can't play anything else. The old-timers can still play hockey and have so much fun so we can live longer and pay our taxes.
Sten Andersson
Santa Fe
Let it snow!
I want snow! I want to see it coming down from inside my warm home. I want to light a fire in my kiva and sip hot chocolate with my slippers and robe on. I want to open the door and inhale the odor of snow. I want to hear the silence as the snow absorbs all sounds. I want to see my dog, excited, come in with his coat white and dry him off squirming and see his wet footprints.
I want snow!
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
May God help us
Tyranny! Oh brother, am I getting sick of that one. We are expected to concur that heath care for all is "tyranny," that protection of the environment is "tyranny," that getting vaccinated is "tyranny," that wearing seat belts is "tyranny," that not allowing bazookas in self-defense is "tyranny." We, as purportedly reasonable people, are quickly becoming a majority held hostage be the scram-jet knuckleheadedness of the minority of this country, people dead set on getting the "we're nuts" award given out by Tucker Carlson and narrated by Margie Taylor Greene. She's wearing a disgusting and tasteless T-shirt that reads on the front: "God Bless America," and on the back: "Except for the Democrats." How thoughtful to be included.
"Tyranny," as defined by the minority at the cribside is this: If we don't get our way, America, we'll blow the damn place up! Well, somebody shutter the sandbox and hide the Crayolas. It's sad and heartbreaking. It doesn't have to be this way, but we have met the enemy, and it's not us. Merry Christmas, New Mexico, and God help us, every one.
Richard Earnheart
Santa Fe
