Recently, I was planning on a movie and a visit to REI. I arrived at the Railyard Garage at about 11 a.m., and it was closed. No one was in the booth, the light in the lane to the right of the box was red and the next lane over was blocked by a cone.
As you are aware, we have close to record numbers of tourists in town, thanks to the snow conditions at Ski Santa Fe. The businesses at the Railyard must have lost tens of thousands of dollars, thanks to the City Different.
Edward R. Brown
Santa Fe
Higher ed is bad?
If ever there was a telling statement about Republicans today, it was embodied in The New Mexican “Learning” section item on colleges (“2019 offered hard lessons,” Dec. 30): “On the right, a survey from the Pew Research Center found that 59 percent of Republicans and those who lean Republican believe colleges have a negative effect on the country.”
Is that because colleges teach human values rather than training people to be cogs in the industrial society? Oh yes, they also teach science, which might be another reason why Republicans are opposed; ⏤ 80 percent of them do not believe in human-caused global warming. Money, money, money.
Steven Rudnick
Santa Fe
Keep the roads safe
I travel back and forth from Santa Fe to Albuquerque daily. I am shocked at the way people drive on Interstate 25. The speed limit is 75 mph. Most people drive 80 or 85-plus mph. They tailgate other cars aggressively and after passing, pull back in too closely. I was taught to wait until you can see the car you passed in the rear view mirror before pulling back into the right lane. Even in bad weather, snow, rain and high winds, people drive too fast and put all of us traveling these roads in danger.
It is the responsibility of the New Mexico Department of Public Safety to safeguard public safety for the citizens of New Mexico. It is the responsibility of the state Public Safety Secretary Mark Shea and New Mexico State Police Chief Tim Johnson to see that the speeding and tailgating laws of this state are enforced. Gentlemen, do your jobs.
J.W. Armfield
Santa Fe
Fleeing and accusing
I’m not certain which is more ridiculous, the allegations tweeted by a male campaign staffer that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham “touched his genitals” or the fact that you actually published this tabloid drivel (“Ex-campaign staffer accuses governor of sexual assault,” Dec. 28). You missed the real news story, which is that the accuser, Mr. James Hallinan, who says he is “currently on an undisclosed tropical island because he fears for his life,” probably will escape the criminal conviction that he deserves for making up this nonsense.
False allegations destroy reputations and lives. If someone makes an allegation, they should be required to prove it with evidence or be subject to criminal penalty. The state should establish a legal presumption that allegations are false unless proven otherwise. Allegations are a dime a dozen.
Linda Chavez
Santa Fe
Job well done
There was a note tucked into my copy of a recent New Mexican. It was from John Muniz. It began by saying, “I have been delivering the paper for you for the last 25 years and now it is time for me to retire.”
John has unfailingly brought me a little piece of the world and, more importantly, a big piece of Northern New Mexico almost every one of those more than 9,000 days. In the dark. In the cold. In the rain and snow (like a recent morning). Clear or stormy, weekends, holidays and snow days.
I just want to say thank you, John, for your hard work and dedication through all those years. You have been a credit to your employer and your community. Enjoy your retirement! And start sleeping in at least until the sun comes up!
Ira Agins
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(8) comments
So Ms. Chavez. where were you when this was happening to Carl Trujillo and it resulted in his being removed from office? Or is a man being accused different than a woman being accused of this?
Aggressive tailgating happens all too often here, even in town and on the county roads. It is very dangerous and unnecessary. Could it be evidence of the divide which exists between us? Some want to enjoy the day, respect others, stay alive and not kill a deer, a raccoon or, squirrel, etc. Others seem to feel that they are the only ones that matter. We need help -
I agree with Steven Rudnick: The New Mexican should never have published the ridiculous article quoting Hallinan’s accusation of our governor’s supposed impropriety without fully investigating its validity.
Gay Block
Linda Chavez Nothing new here, The New Mexican has been publishing false accusations about our president for years.
The anti education efforts of the Republican party are very troubling. The GOP is dying as young people and people of color take over the electorate. The old white men of the GOP are alarmed and are suppressing the vote and are suppressing information. Scientists in the government are being harassed and forced to quit. The GOP is trying to force their obsolete fantasy world on the country. Donald Trump, who shows no evidence of a college education leads the anti intellectual efforts with his daily spews of nonsense and far right convictions.
The vast majority of Republicans I know are college educated . What they object to is the hate fostered by leftist professors. Free speech has been eliminated, hatred of Israel is rabid, In fact the University of California at Berkley recently built a stature honoring the Palestinian Terrorists who murderd countless civilians because of their religion. In addition thousands of recent college grads find themselves jobless and deep in debt after taking courses of no value in the real world.
Slower traffic to the right no matter what is the rule in all states, slow drivers do the passive aggressive stuff deliberately driving slow in the fast lane to get a reaction. Drivers don't care if you drive slow why should you care if they drive fast.
J.W. should take the Railrunner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.