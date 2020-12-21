We are told Americans are “tired” of the pandemic and are COVID-fatigued — tired of masks, social isolation, not being able to travel and temporary stay-at-home orders. Really?
Try telling that to the health care workers as they hover over beds of the sick and dying 10 or 12 hours a day, every day. Tell that to the health care workers who stagger off their shifts, having lost an unimaginable number of patients in a day, only to go sleep in a rented room so as not to expose and infect their families to the virus.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel recently said what this time calls for is “patience, solidarity and discipline.” Do we, as Americans, have the ability to mobilize these traits? Can we in this time think beyond our own selfishness?
The tireless contribution of our doctors, nurses and other hospital personnel, offered without question or expectation of anything for themselves should remind us — tired you say? Really? Hospitals have become war zones, and we are losing the fight. As a retired trauma, critical care and crisis management professional for over 35 years, I cannot imagine what these heroes face on a daily, never-ending basis. My heart, my gratitude, my respect and admiration go out to them. We literally owe them our lives. We’re tired — really?
Karen M. Kleeman, R.N., Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Local treasures
I received the most wonderful present, highlighted in Kristen Cox Roby’s article (“What a gift: The flavors of Northern New Mexico,” Side Dish, Dec. 16) and encourage everyone to consider this holiday gift: a cookbook and video class on making gnocchi by one of Santa Fe’s own, Christine Hickman. After the video, my husband and I made our first gnocchi, which he swears were the best gnocchi he’s ever eaten. More importantly, we had so much fun, and hours later we still had smiles on our faces. Under Hickman’s instruction, it was easy to make good gnocchi.
Now I feel confident to dive further into her handsome love letter of a cookbook, Gnocchi Solo Gnocchi. Next I’ll try a gluten-free gnocchi recipe. I already have purchased the $40 cookbook-video combo for a dear friend and for my brother and his teenage daughters. As a bonus, I also sent a gnocchi paddle as a stocking stuffer. Let’s support our locals!
Pamela Gregg Flax
Santa Fe
A fascist party?
President Donald Trump’s refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the election comes as no surprise. The broad support of his party in holding to such a dangerous and factually unsupported position, including support of GOP leaders in New Mexico is more surprising. It raises the question: Has the GOP become an American fascist party?
You may be wanting to dismiss me as alarmist. I’ve been pondering the issue since reading Madeleine Albright’s book Fascism, A Warning, three years ago. You may argue that there are voices of conscience in the GOP. There are, and I admire them, but they are playing defense to Trump’s offense. The GOP has become Trump’s party. Without the support of a party, Trump is just a man who watches a great deal of cable television. A fascist needs a party. Our fascist has his party behind him.
Matthew Hecht
Santa Fe
Making progress
“You’ve come a long way, baby!” is one of those long-lasting Madison Avenue slogans. It came to mind when I read in The New Mexican that U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland had been selected to lead the Interior Department in the Biden administration (“New Mexico’s Haaland nominated for interior secretary,” Dec. 18).
We met Haaland at a fundraiser in 2014 when she was gubernatorial candidate Gary King’s running mate. We got to visit with her and were impressed with her sincerity and down-to-earth manner. King and Haaland lost the election, but Haaland built on that experience and went on to win a seat in Congress. Now, thanks to the election of Joe Biden, she has brought New Mexico, public lands and Native peoples into the international limelight.
Gloria and Tom Quaid
Eldorado
