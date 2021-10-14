President Joe Biden is trying address climate change, failing American technical competence, income inequality, disintegrating American infrastructure, and the destruction of democracy and constitutional government.
On the other hand, the proponents of extreme neoliberal capitalism — most international corporations, conservative "think tanks" (an oxymoron), conservative media, the Republican leadership, the incredibly gullible/uninformed/misinformed members of the Republican Party and a couple of disguised neoliberal capitalists who claim to be Democrats — are more concerned about power and profits, regardless of the consequences.
Failure to pass the two infrastructure bills and to restore democracy will guarantee continued U.S. decline and its ultimate demise. Time is short to save the country.
Joe D'Anna
White Rock
Stop the mismanagement
We have a person shot dead in a home in the early hours of the morning. Another citizen is the victim of an attempted carjacking, with shots fired on our busiest street. Finally, another citizen is shot along the second-busiest street ("Two in custody after 2 shootings, 1 fatal," Oct. 5).
In that shooting, a suspect is apprehended. Now we wait to see how the Santa Fe Police Department will screw up that case by mishandling or losing evidence. We live with the consequences of Mayor Alan Webber not taking decisive personnel action earlier. We are safe in knowing that sick leave abuse has received decisive action from this administration.
No matter how you feel about Webber’s acts against New Mexico culture, his term has been one example of mismanagement after another. Don’t subject us to four more years of it.
Bob White
Santa Fe
In a pickle
I saw a piece on channel 13 news recently about how the city of Santa Fe has built pickleball courts (in the place of existing tennis courts) at Fort Marcy park while ignoring truly awful (as seen in the TV story) conditions at the tennis courts at Herb Martinez Park that need to be renovated badly.
Mayor Alan Webber takes care of his east-side friends — pickleball is a very upscale demographic sport, with old rich people that can’t run enough to play tennis — and says, without directly saying so, other parts of town aren't important.
I’m not voting for more of this, and I’m an old rich person with lots of friends who play pickleball. It just isn’t right.
Sam Haas
Santa Fe
Not listening
U.S. people: Use common sense and Medicare clout to negotiate fair drug prices.
U.S. Congress: No.
U.S. people: Use common sense, equitable rates, credits and close loopholes to assure everyone pays a fair share of taxes.
U.S. Congress: No.
U.S. people: Use common sense and moral values to reform immigration.
U.S. Congress: No.
U.S. people: Use common sense and minimal federal guidelines to assure free and fair elections.
U.S. Congress: No.
U.S. people: Do your job to protect and defend the United States of America (see Preamble for mission).
U.S. Congress: No; plus, we won't pay the debts we incurred in prior laws we passed, creating economic chaos.
U.S. people: Help!
U.S. Congress: {crickets}
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
Over-the-top professor
In regards to the letter by New Mexico State University Professor James Rice ("Junk science," Sept. 18), the Nuclear Issue Study Group stands with members of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium and their advocacy for justice for everyone impacted by the violence of nuclear testing and development.
We are outraged at Rice’s condescending and unwarranted attacks aimed at discrediting the consortium's essential work. His claim that the consortium's work is “junk science” erases hundreds of testimonies from families impacted by cancers and illness.
The Radiation Exposure Compensation Act will provide financial compensation and medical assistance for the “unknowing, unwilling, and uncompensated victims” of the world’s first nuclear detonation more than 75 years ago. We call on NMSU to terminate Rice for his unprofessional and disrespectful conduct.
Eileen O'Shaughnessy
Nuclear Issues Study Group
Albuquerque
