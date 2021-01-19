Guns should be outlawed at the Roundhouse and at protests. Guns create a reasonable expectation of violence and stifle free speech, resulting in poorer decisions by legislators, and a less vigorous and free debate of issues.
With the mob violence at our nation’s Capitol and FBI warnings about attempts to take over our state capitals, we must ensure the safety of our Roundhouse and the free speech of our citizens.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
Thoughtful take
I’d like to second Elizabeth Heller Allen’s letter (“Be prepared,” Jan. 10). A well-written and well-thought-out assessment of the issues and viewpoints of many people on both sides of the political spectrum. Thank you.
Cathy Turner
Santa Fe
For a public bank
While the nation roils and New Mexico House District 2 comes to terms with the facts of the Nov. 3, 2020, election, our state legislature are starting a 60-day session that should be widely watched by New Mexicans.
It is New Mexico’s time to overcome disparities in economic and educational development in our communities.
I urge all legislators to pass the New Mexico State Public Bank initiative to move this state forward and I thank the Santa Fe City Council for its endorsement.
A thoughtful economy and enhanced public education resources and curriculum for all goes hand in hand to help future constituents make wiser decisions and help prevent the political, racist and social divide we have witnessed over many years. But first we have to heal with a better economy and a state public bank can start that process. It will be an exciting venture.
Marcia Wolf
Santa Fe
Care in the hospital
Most hospitals aren’t allowing visitors (except in devastating circumstances) due to concerns about staff and other patients catching COVID-19 from visitors. Despite not being able to see each other in person, there are still ways to support patients who are hospitalized.
If your loved one is hospitalized, please:
Call them every day.
Ask if you can drop off magazines, word-finding puzzles, and a blanket and food from home.
Encourage them to ask if a hospital chaplain can call them if they want additional spiritual support.
Tell the hospital if your loved one would prefer to be communicated with in a language other than English. Every hospital is required to have Spanish, Navajo, and other language interpretation available.
Tell your loved one that you love them and being sick is not their fault.
Lastly, wear your mask and get your vaccine for them and for all of us.
Eileen Barrett
Albuquerque
Not who we are
Fellow American patriots and Christians, I voted for Biden, but I do respect all of my fellow patriots and Christians who did not.
I also respect their right to peacefully protest, but in no way can I condone the violence and destruction by the radical, extremist white supremacist terrorists that brought a bad light to the peaceful protest. They are no better than the foreign terrorists whom attacked our country on Sept. 11, 2001. In fact they are worse, because they are domestic terrorists.
I strongly encourage the peaceful ones among you to carry on with your cause, but do it peacefully and at the voting booth like true Americans and Christians. Distance yourselves from these radical, dangerous terrorists. The ones who are condoning the violence, trying to start a civil war and destroy our democracy are enemies of the American people, including you.
Remind yourselves that “we are America” and when faced with any enemy foreign or domestic, we still stand united.
Do not join them in their Anti-American, Anti-Christian attack on our Republic. They are not who any of us are.
Phillip Trujillo
Santa Fe
Delay, for now
Were I House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, I would delay delivery of the articles of impeachment to the Senate, which trigger a prompt senate impeachment trial until new Attorney General Merrick Garland reviews criminal prosecution of Trump regarding his insurrection role. If no criminal charges are filed, I would then immediately deliver the impeachment articles.
If indicted, I would then only deliver the impeachment articles after he is convicted, acquitted or the charges are dismissed pre-trial. This keeps maximum pressure on Trump while giving President Joe Biden time sufficient time to install his cabinet and deal with the COVID-19 emergency measures of vaccine distribution and financial relief, while simultaneously depriving Trump attention during a time when his media access to is severely limited.
Richard Klein
Santa Fe
Thank you Ms. Barrett for a most thoughtful, sensitive and practical 'How to Support Hospitalized Loved Ones.' Your suggestions are a real service to our community, My best hopes for you and your loved ones.
