The Soldiers Monument on the Plaza had been in place since 1866 to honor those who served during the Civil War and beyond. That handsome obelisk was standing for over 150 years until a crew of misguided, violent protestors yanked it down almost a year-and-a-half ago. Mayor Alan Webber, have those destroyers now won the heart of our Plaza? The monument hasn't read "savage" Indians for a long time now. Like many others, I felt relief when the offending word was chiseled away back in 1974. A good deed, allowing the rest of our history to stand in place.
The time has come to lift away that senseless square cube in the middle of our Plaza. Open it up so we can again see and read the memorial plaques. Our city is a truly historic place, much more than a simple tan cube. I'll volunteer to help when the city eventually decides to respect and honor our lively heritage. This must include the monument and what it really stood for.
Richard Polese
Santa Fe
No coincidence
The anti-choice laws taking shape in Oklahoma (no abortion after fertilization), Texas, Florida et al, reflect the evangelical fear of woman as an agent of sin and the devil who must be kept in her place by the men who own her. And the American love affair with guns? The gun — size matters: It is the ultimate phallic symbol of control that seeds fear and terror. Love has no place in this America.
Resistance to gun legislation, increasing attacks on minorities and the basic reproductive rights of female citizens that reduces girls and women a state of livestock is no coincidence. Democracy is the enemy of the Religious Right who don't want free-thinking citizens: Everyone must be chained to medieval laws to keep reactionary Christian white males on top of the heap.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe
Women must vote
The Bible and the Constitution are both subject to interpretation. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution is not. It states: "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. Congress shall have the power to enforce this article by appropriate Legislation."
We cannot do anything about the Supreme Court, but if every woman votes, we can do something about Congress, governors and state legislators. It is more important than ever for every eligible woman to vote this year.
Camille Morrison
Santa Fe
Secure the schools
The killing and maiming of school children can and should stop. There is a solution. Harden schools. First, the classroom: Iron brackets and wooden 2x4s would run about $30 to $50 a classroom. This will stop any intruder from entering a classroom. Second, the school entrance: Have only one entrance to the school. Bracket and bar the entrance. Have a security person, inside the entrance, monitor the outside. If guards notice a person inside the school grounds, they would call 911 and sound an alarm, a siren or bell, which would notify the classroom teachers to bar their classrooms. Last: Harden school yards with a chain link fence topped with concertina wire.
Parents, in this divided nation awash with legal and illegal guns and angry young men, gun laws and mental healthcare will not prevent more school shootings. Get involved. Do something to save your children.
Charles Bailus
Santa Fe
A thumbs up
The Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter enthusiastically endorses Rep. Andrea Romero for reelection to represent House District 46. Rep. Romero is one of the best-prepared, hardest-working and knowledgeable members of the Legislature. She has championed water conservation and protection, including funding the Water Data Act to modernize the state’s water management, essential in the hotter, drier future we are facing. She helped to pass the Community Solar Act to make solar affordable and accessible for all New Mexicans. She is the legislator we need in this moment.
Richard Barish
political chair
Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter
Santa Fe