Our laws are designed to permit pollution and environmental degradation rather than to prevent it. The solution, argues Delaware Riverkeeper Maya van Rossum, is to turn to the ultimate state authority: our state constitutions.
Maya van Rossum has inaugurated the Green Amendment movement for constitutional change in New Mexico to secure real protection for our environment. Only two states have constitutional amendments in their bill of rights that elevate a person’s right to a clean environment. New Mexico is not one of those. Concerned New Mexicans have invited Maya van Rossum to introduce her important initiative. She will be part of the New Mexico Rising: A Climate Conference and Film Festival on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6 and 7. Find out more at nmclimatefilmfest.org.
Mike Neas
Placitas
Nice paving
Kudos to the city of Santa Fe and the contractors chosen for the repaving job on Guadelupe Street and Paseo de Peralta. Well-planned and beautifully executed.
Clark Zrakovi
Santa Fe
Sense of place
During my 33 years in Santa Fe I’ve witnessed many changes, not all for the better. As designer, none saddens me more than the proposed Vladem Contemporary museum building and the lack of design sense and/or power that might move it off the drawing board to become a reality. John La Farge (“Second or 14th, sense of place is the thing,” My View, Aug. 18), reminds us of what we stand to lose — Santa Fe’s sense of place — and how its cultural vitality, once gone, is lost forever.
I contend that the current proposal is the wrong solution to represent contemporary art. There is a total visual disconnect between the two structures and the imposing new addition of an overly busy fabrication of lines and glass — for what reason? The better way to say “contemporary art museum” is through pared down, simple lines and shapes. Then why not take pueblo-style tradition (our hallmark) and expand it forward to something stunningly new yet appropriate for the area. It’s a design challenge worth exploring and might resolve some of the discord as well. Vladem deserves to be a beautiful, distinguished statement in and of itself, one that benefits our responsibility to maintain this city’s sense of place.
Karen Embertson
Santa Fe
Simple reality
I am beginning to think that Bernie Sanders is a mole inserted by the Republican Party into the Democratic primary campaigns. He certainly hurt Hillary last time. His latest $16 trillion energy plan is absolutely insane. When people figure out how much their taxes will have to go up, and given the current partisanship in Washington, D.C., the plan has zero chance. It is nothing but a campaign commercial for Donald Trump on how unrealistic the Democrats have become.
John Schoemer
Santa Fe
Not-so-steep
It is not uncommon for technical terms to be misused in popular journalism, which then spread into everyday language. For example, “epicenter,” “quantum leap.” A more recent and widespread example, and to me particularly cringe-inducing, is “steep learning curve” (“A steep learning curve for top educator, ” Our View, Aug. 18).
“Steep” is often used metaphorically to mean difficult or hard to overcome. Adding one word, however — “curve” — changes the meaning to the opposite of what is intended. Why? A learning curve is a graph plotting progress or amount learned against time or experience. If the curve rises steeply, learning is rapid or easy.
There are a number of more suitable terms that do not mislead in this way — e.g., learning process, task, problem, procedure, etc. It’s not a curve until it’s plotted; and if that curve is relatively flat, then the learning has indeed been “steep.”
Lois R. Hammer
Santa Fe