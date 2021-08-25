Santa Fe Public Schools is the district where I grew up, have worked and currently send my children. I have the utmost respect for district educators, and also believe that, like 4 in 5 community members surveyed by Research and Polling Inc., Thrive Community School is critically needed in our community. I base this on a clear opportunity to reject the status quo and finally prove what’s possible.
Thrive’s model does not exist in our community and offers great promise. I was underprepared for college, as are too many SFPS graduates currently taking remedial courses or exiting high school as nonproficient readers. Our students and families deserve innovative, evidence-based answers to address growing academic needs — now. No student should have the option denied to gain access to a learning community fully prepared to deliver results for a better future. Let’s reach beyond a “tutoring opportunity” and focus on inspiring change across our beautiful state.
Kasey Johnson
Santa Fe
An overcrowding solution
I would like to express my support for Thrive Community School. The superintendent of Santa Fe Public Schools has opposed this new school, citing declining enrollment and population growth in Santa Fe. This position is a complete reversal of the district’s previous insistence that it needs more facilities and money to alleviate overcrowding on the south side, where more classrooms are needed.
My organization, Homewise, just completed 50 homes and is currently developing 138 additional homes in the area. The next phase of Tierra Contenta is projected to add another 1,100 to 1,500 homes. We also know that south-side schools already are overcrowded. Two new south-side campuses were filled to capacity within two years, which occurred before the most recent round of housing growth on the south side. Thrive can be a solution to this issue. I believe Santa Fe Public Schools should work with Thrive to solve issues of overcrowding and to provide better educations for all students in Santa Fe. Thrive should be seen as a solution, not a hindrance, and I strongly urge approval of this school.
Mike Loftin
Santa Fe
AG fought for New Mexico
As participants in the PNM/Avangrid merger case pending at the Public Regulation Commission, we would like to respond to the claim that Attorney General Hector Balderas shortchanged New Mexicans by settling the PNM/Avangrid case. It is false. From our firsthand observations, the attorney general and his staff vigorously and effectively represented the interests of New Mexicans throughout the settlement process. What is critical to know is that, after and despite many meetings with Avangrid and its lawyers, Balderas nevertheless submitted testimony in the case opposing the merger as presented and hired two of the toughest consumer advocates in the country as witnesses to press for further concessions. Only after this testimony was filed, from a position of strength, did the attorney general along with numerous other parties reach a beneficial settlement for the state.
Even after this settlement was reached, however, Balderas worked to secure a better deal for New Mexico. This resulted in total merger benefits for customers, the economy and the environment well into the hundreds of millions of dollars. The AG’s witness, who originally filed testimony opposing the merger, now supports its approval because of terms Balderas negotiated. In sum, in the case of the PNM/Avangrid merger, Balderas and his staff served New Mexico well.
Cydney Beadles, attorney
Western Resource Advocates
Stephanie Dzur, attorney
Coalition for Clean Affordable Energy
Regulation matters
While Avangrid’s reputation in New Mexico has largely been defined by comments of some of the customers of Central Maine Power, we should remember CMP is only one of Avangrid’s eight operating companies and only 20 percent of its customers. Hardly a balanced reflection of Avangrid’s performance.
Also, a relationship between a utility and its customers is largely defined by the state’s regulator. The best way to assure a utility’s customers are served and protected is through effective regulation. That requires appropriate laws and a well-funded and organized regulatory commission. Regardless of the outcome of the proposed merger, PNM will continue to be regulated by the Public Regulation Commission.
George Weston
Santa Fe
