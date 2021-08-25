I am writing this letter in strong support of Thrive Community School, a K-8 charter school proposed to open in Santa Fe in 2022.
Having raised two children here in Santa Fe, I am aware of the challenges of finding the best educational setting for individuals. The unique setting and offerings that Thrive will provide are unprecedented in our community. I believe we have needed this in Santa Fe for a long time.
The Thrive founding team has dedicated considerable time to partnering with the community in ways that ensure it has the backing of Santa Fe stakeholders and will best serve the needs of the community. This was made clear during the community input hearing that took place July 22. Additionally, rapid growth is happening on the south side of town that will further contribute to overcrowding in south-side schools. Thrive can serve as a solution to this issue.
I strongly recommend the approval of Thrive Community School. Santa Fe needs a school that prepares students to see the world through multiple lenses and creates the conditions that allow students to thrive.
Virginia Sharpe
Santa Fe
End game?
As many people have, I have been watching the news about Afghanistan with great angst these days. However, my worry is not necessarily about the withdrawal anymore. No, my focus has changed. I have begun to look “through” the media coverage and have begun to look squarely at the Taliban militia on the streets.
The thing I have begun to watch and wonder about is how well armed they are with firearms and ammunition they carry nearly to a person. The scenes, one after another, portray a group of men seemingly willing to shoot or dismember at a moment’s whim. It is frightening to say the least.
Even that is not my main wonder these days. My main wonder comes down to this question: Is what we are seeing there the “end game” the militia groups in our country are looking for here? Is this what those guys (mostly guys) who were intent on storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 were looking for? Are the streets of Kabul a prologue for the streets of Washington, D.C., or other cities in the United States? What comes next?
James Murphy
Santa Fe
Get the shot
If I told Sister Mary Esther that I would not be getting the polio vaccine, she would have washed my mouth out with brown soap. I would never have done it because my uncle contracted polio at 18 months.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Mourning a loss
I was outraged and deeply saddened to learn about the burning of an art installation outside of a gallery in downtown Santa Fe (“Santa Fe police investigate arson of sculpture,” Aug. 23).
Vandalizing The Solachii was more than an affront to the artists and their collaborators. It was an affront to art itself, to all who love art and to a city that claims to be different. I wonder if the vandal knew they set on fire clothing and textiles once owned by hundreds of diverse people across generations from all over the world. Baby clothes, wedding gowns, fragments of garments worn by loved ones alive or long deceased. Precious yards of cloth representing thousands of lives, stitched together. A quilt of human resilience gone up in smoke.
This is art of global significance. It has traveled and been shown across the country. Art now destroyed in the Land of Enchantment. Certainly, we are better than this.
Michael Reid
Santa Fe
