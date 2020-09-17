In rebuff to the boring recent conventions: the Democratic National Convention's PBS pledge drive and the Republican National Convention's reprise of the best fictions of 2016, here’s a baker's dozen political thrillers — revised for the Trump era.
“Add Vice & Contempt”
“All the President’s Mean”
“7 Days Dismayed”
“The Hunt for Red October Surprise”
“Profiles in Discourage”
“Stinker, Traitor, Soiler, Spy”
“Doctored Strangelove: or How I Stop Worrying & Love to Bomb”
“Stay of the Jackal”
"Flail Safe”
“Mr. Miffed Goes to Washington”
"The China Symptom”
“Patriot Blames"
“The Mancha… Munchau… Michellin… China Candidate”
“Twilight’s Last Scheming”
I know that this list is actually 14, but I’m granting myself the same +/-% leeway as all the pollsters.
Paul Ross
Santa Fe
We need leadership
Time to talk and stop the killing. If you think the coronavirus [is the problem] you haven't seen anything yet unless all of this street action stops now. It is not the peaceful protests it is radical on both sides that want to do wanton harm and damage.
But to stop this we need to get our leaders on both sides to come out of their trenches and start talking to each other and quit stabbing each other in the backs. When you have a dysfunctional government and both sides are equally to blame at this point, you have a dysfunctional society. It is like purposely shorting out a large battery everyone knows not to do it, but as in many arguments one or the other or both sides lose it and short out the battery and it explodes. If you are lucky no one really gets hurt, but as we are seeing at this time, that is not the case.
As I see it, we as a country of all people from all over the world need is tell our leaders to stop being self-righteous and get serious about leading and not fighting. They need to lead by example with dialogue no matter how hard that sounds. We don't need to hear "well, I tried and they won't listen." We need them to do it — no matter what it takes. That will be the true sign of leadership. We all need to stand up and say enough! We want leadership not lip service and blame.
Karl Herman
Santa Fe
More on tourists
Dr. Dean Owen's letter ("Is it tourists?" Aug. 28) poses an interesting question. If tourists are contributing to the recent high virus counts in Santa Fe, why do the numbers in the tourist district, zip code 87501, remain low? Virus spread seems to occur mostly in zip codes 87507 and 87505. One explanation could be that hospitality workers are exposed in 87501 and bring the virus back to their homes in 87507 and 87505. Contact tracing should be able to explain why spread is happening in specific zip codes. This observation is anecdotal, but, when I witness poor virus protocol such as not wearing masks, the offenders are more often than not from out of state. No mask, Texas plates, just saying.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Why the change?
The Centers for Disease Control earlier this summer updated its novel coronavirus testing guidelines — to state that a person significantly exposed to an infected person, but not showing symptoms might not need to be tested. Previously the guidelines stated that coronavirus tests were appropriate for exposed people, even those with no symptoms. Why the change? Neither the CDC nor the White House provided scientific reasons for the change. What are the ramifications? Say 100 people are exposed to coronavirus, 50 people are infected and based on CDC estimates 40 percent will be asymptomatic and 60 percent will show symptoms. So, 30 people test positive, with the 20 asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers hidden within the remaining 70 people. This makes the United States' efforts at contact tracing useless. America continues to careen without national leadership through the pandemic with a Trump administration unbothered by the mounting death toll. Is this what we want as a nation?
Doug Dasher
Santa Fe
Just the facts
As of this letter writing, here were the actual COVID-19 statistics comparing New Mexico with the surrounding states. Population is 28 million in Texas (10+ times New Mexico), 7 million in Arizona (3.5 times New Mexico), 2 million in New Mexico. Total cases are 574, 000 (more than 20 times New Mexico numbers) in Texas, 198,000 in Arizona (more than 9 times New Mexico numbers) , 24,000 in New Mexico. Rates per 100, 000 show similar differences between the states, 800 more cases for Texas and 5 more deaths, and over 1000 more cases in Arizona and 31 more deaths. Opinions are fine, but count for little when life and death decisions have to be made.
John Lambert
Santa Fe
Innovate on education
Children deserve to receive the best education in a safe secure environment, and teachers need to be secure, safe and confident in the protocols to preserve their health and families whose welfare they cherish.
Many communities across the nation have already bridged the divide by creating outdoor classrooms, learning pods of small groups of students taught by subject matter qualified teachers or tutors.
New Mexico has skillfully overcome many challenges to address inequities in our communities. Now we must share innovative ideas to provide 21st century technology woven together with empowering face to face learning our children deserve and yearn for. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and our legislative leaders must embrace the challenges with dignity and confidence.
John Olesky
Las Cruces
Not a business
In response to the letter ("Post Office Drama," Aug. 22) I would like to offer some points of clarification.
The U.S. Postal Service was profitable until 2005. in 2006, a Republican Congress, seeking to privatize government, mandated the pre-funding of health care retiree costs for the next 75 years. We are witnessing a self-fulfilling prophecy. Online shopping, financial crises and technological change contribute to a serious need for reform of this agency. But remember, this is a service, not a for-profit business. Our country's founders subsidized this service as a mechanism to maintain a well-informed citizenry.
Steve Shaw
Santa Fe
A president with heart
Kudos to those who programmed the Democratic Presidential Convention.
Y !muchisimas gracias! It was clearly a work of technical mastery, talent, artistic skill, creativity, and enthusiasm — an engine that lit our television screen for four nights, giving this viewer access to the vast scope of our American humanity — the ordinary but passionate folk, our families and neighbors, who color our land.
It was a convention showcasing not only nominees, delegates and luminaries. It shone the light on the face of who we all are. And what delight to see our esteemed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham standing in a field of solar panels — symbols of New Mexico's future as a beacon of light in the darkening world of climatic destruction. Kudos to you, too, Señora. Lastly, and most importantly for me, I learned of all the many and varied ways Joe Biden has proven himself to be a leader of principal, honesty, integrity, empathy, experience, and commitment to all of us — to the folks who live, toil, raise children in our small towns, our cities, our pueblos, our mountain villages., and to those at and behind the Wall. He embodies what I want — a government who listens while feeling deeply and responding to the needs voiced by the people.
In these times of pandemonium, he projects light into the tunnels of my sense of insecurity, and fear of the death of our democracy. Former Vice President Joe Biden — soon to be President Joe Biden! May our better angels hold you close.
I pledge to vote for you and I pledge to listen with feeling.
Lucia Ortiz y Garcia
La Villita
Better training for cops
Why do police officers have immunity? I am in agreement that when a police department is sued it does cost taxpayers. On the flip side, when police injure and kill people, they are no longer our ally, protecting the community, but a hostile invader that needs to be feared.
I recall as a teen there was an officer who fit the profile of service. His name was Hank and even though at times when he approached us and we had been smoking marijuana he didn’t arrest us, but came and talked to us. He would often ask how our lives were. That really impacted me. I learned a deep respect for the police and the difficult role they had keeping the community safe.
That type of policing has been replaced too often with military-grade weapons, rapid use of gas irritants and batons. I support police being shielded from lawsuits and I strongly support civil rights for everyone. I understand getting emotional, feeling threatened, but being professional is to learn how to not react. Too many officers lack the emotional maturity for the role as powerful as law enforcement. Too many people have died, too many people have been harmed. Let’s defund the police, invest in community resources as we once did. All officers should have psychological screening completed upon hire and yearly thereafter. They also need to have training on de-escalation and communication.
Gwen Sperling
Santa Fe
