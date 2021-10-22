This might be the best idea yet for the unused 64-acre former college site. Imagine a thoughtfully designed, architecturally pleasing City Hall with associated buildings sited in a spacious, inviting, tree-lined public park — a true Midtown Civic Center not far from existing medical buildings, public schools and commercial ventures. Add a nexus of compatibly designed affordable housing and a day care center, and Santa Fe’s midtown would compete with any small city in the United States for intelligent, attractive new urbanism.
Gail Robertson
Santa Fe
Out of downtown
I like the idea of moving government office buildings away from the downtown area (“Shifting midtown talk: The place for city services?” Our View, Oct. 19). Santa Fe’s downtown area should be a pedestrian and bicycle paradise, given the narrow roads and older nature of the neighborhood’s character. Boulder, Colo., and Denver turned their prime downtown real estate into pedestrian malls, while ours continues to be plagued with large SUVs bearing out-of-town plates. What this city lacks, more importantly, is a way for pedestrians and cyclists to access downtown and midtown more safely. I invited Paul Brasher, our district engineer for the Department of Transportation, to ride with me on a bicycle on the state highways that run through Santa Fe. He accepted my invitation, canceled at the last minute and never rescheduled or offered to meet about the topic of cycling.
The bike lane on Cerrillos Road is entirely unsafe for a cyclist. Six lanes for cars and one intermittent lane for bikes is not traffic equity. On St. Michael’s Drive, there is no lane at all for bicycles. There is no safe way for a cyclist to access the Santa Fe Art Institute, Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, despite all of these places being less than a mile from a great multiuse trail. There is a plan to repave Cerrillos Road with no apparent improvement for cyclists. Why waste tax dollars by redoing what we already have done? Traffic equity would have prevented so many cyclist fatalities, including my friend, who was killed precisely where a bike lane ended.
Jackie Shane
Santa Fe
Consolidate
With a 64-acre campus so close, to hand it would seem a win/win for everyone to move all city offices from downtown to this location and free up a lot of valuable real estate. Oh, and why not the convention center as well? Perhaps this could occupy the Cow Creek developers instead.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
No fire on the mountain
I want to comment on the opinion piece (“Fires will help the health of the Southwestern forests,” My View, Oct. 17). I cannot address the “misinformation” the authors claim is in a flyer about forest health because they do not state their disagreements. Studies by Chad Hanson, Ph.D. ecology, and Dominick DellaSala, Ph.D. natural resources, call into question the “prevailing scientific understanding of our Southwestern forests” that the authors claim as the basis for their charge. Those studies show the current thinking is, at best, incomplete, and often simply wrong.
The Santa Fe Mountains Landscape Resiliency Project plan is to burn some 40,000-plus acres to start with. It is simply not credible to issue a “finding of no significant impact” for a project of this size. We are asking the Forest Service instead to complete an environmental impact statement. Forests are a powerful tool for mitigating climate change. Healthy forests are critical for the health of our planet. The decisions that we make about forest management will have long-term, perhaps permanent, consequences. We need to get it right. First, perhaps, “do no harm” should be our guide.
Lauren McGavran
White Rock
A worthy mural
Dear City Hall, l hope you will resist the destruction of another mural — Shepard Fairey’s wall within the midtown campus. If not, call me first.
Jennie Cooley
Santa Fe
Right at home
It seems like every week there is a letter to the editor bemoaning the fact that all visitors to Santa Fe are repulsed by the ugliness and development of the south end of town. Here’s a solution. Arrive at night going straight to the Old Pecos Trail exit and take it into the downtown area. While here, stay north of St. Michael’s Drive and east of St. Francis Drive and enjoy Santa Fe. Of course if you are from Texas, just come on in along Cerrillos Road and feel right at home.
Kay Halbert
Las Vegas, N.M.
Demand impact statement
There are a number of groups in town, with people who love and respect trees, and who read tons of current research about forests. That is, peer-reviewed research that was not paid for by the Forest Service. The people who are paid to cut and burn and their allies say we are misinformed, but they will not answer as to how they are saving us from climate change by cutting and burning 90 percent of our trees (on 43,000 acres in the project area). Each acre burned puts 4.81 tons of carbon in the atmosphere. All of the forest groups I know of want one thing: The Forest Service must do an environmental impact statement before they continue this Project. Go to OnceAForest.org or SantaFeForestCoalition.org to sign our petition for an EIS.
Jan Boyer
Santa Fe
