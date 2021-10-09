Santa Fe should be very proud that the annual Wine and Chile Fiesta just completed was another highly successful event.
We have been volunteers at the Grand Tasting for several years and, in our opinion, this year was the best in its accomplished 30-year history. Not only did it accommodate the unique demands imposed by COVID-19 restrictions, but the Grand Tasting event had to leave its longtime home at the Santa Fe Opera and move to Fort Marcy Park. Fort Marcy Park, because of its convenience and well-maintained grass, turned out to be an excellent venue. The cooperation of city officials in arranging to use the park contributed enormously to easing preparation efforts.
The Grand Tasting is the highlight of the Fiesta. This year, it was a two-day event at which local and international wineries were joined by Santa Fe’s finest restaurants. It takes a serious and generous effort for these restaurants to bring their foods and staff to the event. But their willingness to support our community delights locals and visitors and bolsters our impressive reputation for culinary excellence.
Stuart and Fiddle Kirk
Santa Fe
Yet another useless, intrusive suggestion from columnist Kim Shanahan this weekend (“Santa Fe builders can help fix the housing crisis, if we let them,” Oct. 3). But you have to suffer through the entire column before you get to the punch line, so you may have missed it: “We count on progressive leaders to convince progressive citizens what must be done. Like banning single-family zoning.”
So combined with his previous suggestion of getting rid of those “racist HOAs,” you can pretty much count on having your hard-won, I’ve-worked-hard-all-my-life-for-my-forever-home suddenly wedged between a Soviet-style apartment complex (where a single house used to be) and a concrete batch plant sited to further develop the neighborhood (no HOA). But that’s OK because we’ll have plenty of water everywhere for everyone, gushing out of low-flow toilets.
Jeff Haught, P.E.
Santa Fe
Work together: Vote
I voted early, and I voted for Alan Webber to be mayor of Santa Fe. When I moved to Santa Fe, I was looking for a place that was compatible with my personal values of building community and honoring family; a place that welcomed the stranger. Building community and honoring family includes the traditions of the past and working with others in the present for the success of future generations. I looked for the candidate that would welcome others and can help Santa Fe build for the future.
Mayor Webber has made mistakes, but he acknowledges them while demonstrating a desire to plan for the future. He recognizes the pain and challenges that change brings, while being personally excited at the new possibilities.
And I would ask that all those who call Santa Fe home recognize the challenges we face for our future, and the future of the next generations. We need to respect each other and work together. An easy way to do that is to vote.
William Adrian
Santa Fe
Who ya gonna call?
I only have 150 words to tell you: The potential sale of PNM Resources to Avangrid would be very bad for all New Mexicans and only result in drastically higher energy prices. Avangrid does not manufacture wind turbines, solar panels or any type of electric generators. The company just owns energy distribution services. Electricity and natural gas. The idea is to make fistfuls of money, not to provide a public service.
Over 65 percent of Avangrid stock is owned by a Spanish holding company named Iberdrola SA. Over 81 percent of Iberdrola SA is owned by QIA (Qatar Investment Authority, Monarchs of Qatar). Between May 11 and 13, the Monarchs of Qatar bought an additional $4 billion in Iberdrola SA and $700 million in Avangrid stocks. When the power goes off or you are incorrectly billed, will you call Spain or Qatar?
Mike Dempsey
White Rock
