A core activity for Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is litter reduction and beautification. And while we’re still living in the time of COVID-19, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful believes all residents can play a role, safely, in reducing litter.

One such opportunity is this Saturday, when Keep Santa Fe Beautiful will host the annual Toss No Mas Fall Clean Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Interested volunteers, be they individual citizens, neighborhood and fraternal associations, churches, sports leagues and schools, can register online at keepsantafebeautiful.org. We will provide gloves, bags and T-shirts, which can be picked up at Keep Santa Fe Beautiful’s offices in Building C of the city of Santa Fe’s offices at 1142 Siler Road.

Let’s all play a role in helping to keep Santa Fe clean, green and beautiful on Saturday during Toss No Mas Fall Clean Up Day.

