A core activity for Keep Santa Fe Beautiful is litter reduction and beautification. And while we’re still living in the time of COVID-19, Keep Santa Fe Beautiful believes all residents can play a role, safely, in reducing litter.
One such opportunity is this Saturday, when Keep Santa Fe Beautiful will host the annual Toss No Mas Fall Clean Up Day from 9 a.m. to noon. Interested volunteers, be they individual citizens, neighborhood and fraternal associations, churches, sports leagues and schools, can register online at keepsantafebeautiful.org. We will provide gloves, bags and T-shirts, which can be picked up at Keep Santa Fe Beautiful’s offices in Building C of the city of Santa Fe’s offices at 1142 Siler Road.
Let’s all play a role in helping to keep Santa Fe clean, green and beautiful on Saturday during Toss No Mas Fall Clean Up Day.
Steve Sandoval
Keep Santa Fe Beautiful
Board of Directors
Santa Fe
Homelessness out of control
I recently visited Santa Fe and noticed a huge increase in the homeless population. My favorite local store, Albertsons on St. Francis Drive, has been overwhelmed with homeless people because of the city purchasing and creating a homeless free-for-all at Santa Fe Suites.
Why can’t there be some supervision of all these people? It’s out of control.
Eleanor Hammond
Landenberg, Pa.
Fund water reserve
Rarely a day goes by that there is not a story about New Mexico’s water woes. It is a positive the administration of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is working on a plan for water use. But there is another step she can take.
Funding in the state’s Strategic Water Reserve also has dried up, making it hard to buy or lease water rights. That water, when captured, then can be used to direct flows to where they are needed, such as to the drying up Rio Grande to save the endangered silvery minnow.
Given the state’s surplus, now would be the time to set aside $15 million for the Reserve. That is not a lot, with a surplus of $3.8 billion. That’s 0.4 percent.
Such an investment would pay off for many key industries in the state. Here’s hoping the governor makes this investment for the people of New Mexico.
D. Reed Eckhardt
Santa Fe
Focus on America
The U.S. has sent more than $54 billion to Ukraine since the armed conflict started. Six thousand people have died, with 8,000 injured, according to official statistics. On the ground reports are much higher. The oligarchs of Ukraine are asking for $750 billion to rebuild Ukraine. Every New Mexico federal representative, except Rep. Yvette Herrell, voted for U.S. participation in this devastation. Yet Americans, particularly New Mexicans, are neglected. Native people saw the sharpest decline in their life expectancy, dropping seven years since 2019, to just 65. Twenty percent of children in Santa Fe face food insecurity. New Mexico’s suicide rate is the second highest in the nation. Don’t you agree that instead of spending our money supporting the killing industry, we turn our attention to helping Americans who are suffering? Especially since our collusion in the Ukraine war could end with a nuclear holocaust, civilization collapse and possibly human extinction.