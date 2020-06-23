Santa Fe calls itself an environmentally friendly city. Enforcing the ban on plastic bags seems to be it.
What about auto emissions control? What about plastic bottle use?
On the front page of the June 18 Local & Region section, the sergeant-at-arms for the New Mexico Legislature was shown placing Dasani plastic water bottles at each member's workstation at the state Capitol. At news conferences, our governor, with whom I agree 90 percent of the time, drinks from a small blue plastic water bottle.
Does Santa Fe care about the amount of plastic that ends up in the environment?
Yes, we endorse recycling; can we say it’s in use 100 percent of the time?
Wouldn’t it be smarter if the state invests in a well-designed, refillable water bottle? The first one could be free for each government member, with filtered water dispensers available throughout the Roundhouse and other government offices. We espouse a great idea but practice another.
Felicia Rocca
Santa Fe
Eyes on the prize
Removing statues does not create civil change or stop social injustice. Focus on the real issues of Black Lives Matter: changing how we utilize the police, abolishing racism and naming hate groups for what they truly are, world terrorist organizations.
Patrica Gonzales
Reason to celebrate
The COVID-19 transmission rate is less than 1.0! We should be celebrating and thankful for the state's leadership in not responding inappropriately to calls for rapid reopening. Better yet, for people to be able to realize the restrictions are working, The New Mexican should publish the transmission rate on a daily basis in its dashboard. This is the number that is important to keep people following the restrictions.
Tom Jervis
Santa Fe
Look to the locals
Lest we forget: It was the “local” governments who enthusiastically approved rezoning applications and building permits for the plethora of large shopping malls and strip shopping centers in Santa Fe, some of which are within walking distance of the Plaza. It was the “local” residents who abandoned the Plaza to shop elsewhere.
It was the “local” merchants who were able to repurpose their businesses to an increased tourist trade thereby keeping the Plaza alive, and “locals” employed, instead of becoming a ghost town like thousands of other cities. It was the “local” merchants, “local” not-for-profit organizations and “local” volunteers who created the many festivals held annually in the Plaza that attract not only thousands of tourists but “local” residents, including for weekly car shows. And I wonder whether the “locals,” after circumnavigating the Plaza multiple times, ever stopped to visit one of “their” museums, eat in one of “their” restaurants or purchase something in one of “their” stores.
So while I do not take a position on whether to close the Plaza area to vehicular traffic, I find the argument that “their Plaza” has been stolen from the “locals” to be duplicitous and spurious. And although we own an antique car, I do not feel that I have an unalienable right to drive it around the Plaza multiple times, playing loud music, racing the engine sans muffler and emitting loud clouds of noxious fumes, an activity reminiscent of middle schoolers loudly demanding attention.
Stuart H. Barger
La Puebla
Both sides, now
Esteemed award-winning author James McGrath Morris, like many newcomers, has a one-sided view of New Mexico’s complicated history.
If he were successful in having DeVargas Center — built by Nash Hancock — renamed, his next targets would likely be East and West De Vargas Streets and Oñate Place ("Author petitions to change name of DeVargas Center," June 19). To be fair, in these politically correct times, Washington, Jefferson and Grant streets' names should be changed. Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were slave owners, and Jefferson never acknowledged his children born to a young slave. Ulysses S. Grant wanted Native Americans herded to reservations.
Since McGrath gives history education tours, he should write a book on how well so-called minorities were treated by his people.
M.B. Sandoval
Santa Fe
