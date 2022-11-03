We have a lot of problems to solve in our country, but most important is the ongoing threat to our democracy. When we couldn’t get bipartisan consensus on voters' rights legislation, it was an ominous sign our democracy was in trouble. Our democracy has been further eroded with intentional voter suppression, false claims of election fraud, a violent insurrection to overturn an election, voter intimidation and a disregard for the rule of law.

It seems clear one party has no willingness to govern but intends only to complain about what’s wrong with our country while expending most of their energy on scapegoating and trying to bring us down regardless of what the cost may be. I believe that New Mexico is on the right path, and we need to stay the course by continuing to elect strong Democrats at both the state and federal level to defend our democracy and to fix our most difficult problems.

Steve Veenis

