We have a lot of problems to solve in our country, but most important is the ongoing threat to our democracy. When we couldn’t get bipartisan consensus on voters' rights legislation, it was an ominous sign our democracy was in trouble. Our democracy has been further eroded with intentional voter suppression, false claims of election fraud, a violent insurrection to overturn an election, voter intimidation and a disregard for the rule of law.
It seems clear one party has no willingness to govern but intends only to complain about what’s wrong with our country while expending most of their energy on scapegoating and trying to bring us down regardless of what the cost may be. I believe that New Mexico is on the right path, and we need to stay the course by continuing to elect strong Democrats at both the state and federal level to defend our democracy and to fix our most difficult problems.
Steve Veenis
Santa Fe
Time served
Regarding the family of Monique Gonzales. I am truly sorry for your loss, but Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is not to blame ("Ronchetti floats plan to prevent early prison releases," Oct. 18). Gonzales' killer was not released early in spite of what the Republican governors want you to believe through their advertisements. He was released because he had served his sentence.
George Watson
Santa Fe
No to a puppet
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has amply demonstrated her concern for and ability to protect the people of New Mexico. She took charge early in leading the state’s efforts to contain the new virus and to protect residents by obtaining vaccines as soon as they were available. She gave people payouts, on top of federal ones, to help alleviate the financial burdens for those who were unable to work during the pandemic. She ended income taxes for most recipients of Social Security benefits. She protects women’s rights to health care. She rushed back the day after her wedding because of her concern for people while huge fires ravaged the state. She had years of experience working for state government before she became governor. Her actions speak volumes. There is proof of what she can do for us.
What does the weatherman have? Zero experience in state government. Lies about his intentions because he wants you to vote for him so he can do what he, and his big backers, want; not what you want. I don’t want to pay taxes on Social Security again. I don’t want him taking away women’s rights. I don’t want a puppet who will not take care of New Mexicans.
Lisa Bronowicz
Santa Fe
Details, please
To Mark Ronchetti: Any chance we can get you to respond to these questions?
Where do you stand on former President Donald Trump and the “big steal”? Do you have any evidence of voter fraud or any such activity that would affect the results at either the state or federal levels? On a related note, what is your position about the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the prosecution of those involved?
One of your ads (yours, not from a political action committe) berates the governor for her alleged groping of an aide and then paying him to keep quiet. Even though that’s exactly what Trump has done, and bragged about, I don’t remember you ever saying anything negative about him and his actions — why not?
For the record, what is your intention regarding abortions? Will you follow Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, et al., and soft pedal your plans so as to allow voters to believe you won’t work to overturn state laws permitting abortion? Will you state that you will not actively seek to change the state law?
Milton Combs
Santa Fe
Taking the bait
Most thinking Americans are at a loss to understand how so many Republican members of Congress and the past president are deniers and conspiracy theorists who continue to feed their MAGA followers these lies. I have an idea: They know the only news media also feeding them these lies are the only ones the “MAGAites” are listening to or reading. So this is “their truth.”
The people influencing their followers know they will believe these outrageous lies and vote for incompetent and dangerous people running for office. Because they are spoon-fed these lies from people who are playing them for fools. They are insulting these followers, assuming they are ignorant and vulnerable and will take the bait and vote for any Republican, incompetent or not.