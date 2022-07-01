We now have proof positive that justice is blind, particularly when it comes to the conservative members of the Supreme Court. These individuals were in the majority last month on two rulings of historic consequence that are inconsistent and fly in the face of what the majority of Americans support — a reduction in gun violence and the right to make one’s own reproductive choices. As for the inconsistency, the first ruling restricted how states can impose concealed carry gun laws while the Roe v. Wade repeal leaves it up to the states to pass abortion laws. Clarence Thomas, perhaps the most morally bankrupt justice, wrote the majority opinion overturning a New York law that placed restrictions on concealed carry, stating that the Constitution protects “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Perhaps he should have read the 2nd Amendment. After all, it’s only 27 words. My reading doesn’t see anything about individual self-defense; it talks about a well-regulated militia being necessary for a free state.
President Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, appointed five members to the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Earl Warren, also a Republican. The Warren Court was considered by many to be one the most liberal courts in our history. I grew into a young adult during this period and was inspired by their wisdom. The current conservative majority is only contributing to the further polarization of our populace. What has happened to our country?
Allen Hartford
Santa Fe
Purge them
The continuing murder of innocents, as in Texas, and the new, reactionary, feeble gun safety law have mostly been drowned out by the thunder of the Jan. 6 hearings and the deluge of rulings from the Thomas Supreme Court (Chief Justice John Roberts is now impotent). The new faux-Republican marriage of zealot, theocratic, “religious” rightists and autocratic Trumpers only can be called one thing: the Theofascist Party (TF Party for short). They want only one thing, “their way or the highway,” and they have demonstrated that they will destroy our democracy at all levels to get it, even school boards. For proactive legislation to avoid outlawing contraceptives, gay marriages, mixed marriages, etc. and to control access to war weapons (AR-15s), and simply to save our democracy, we must reduce the “Republican” Party to a filibuster-avoiding minority in Congress. As said before, “if you still believe in American democracy, don’t cast a vote for a Republican at any level of government.” The Theofascists must be purged from our democracy.
Terry R. Gibbs
Santa Fe
Sister shoutout
I am from Texas, and I came to New Mexico to see my brother perform in the musical production Spring Awakening with Tri-M Productions here. The pure talent displayed in all of the performances created an engulfing experience that I will never forget. Anyone should consider themselves lucky to get a seat at the next Tri-M show. My first Tri-M production was Cabaret in spring of 2022. It, too, was an experience I will never forget. The incredible talent on-stage made me feel as if I were apart of the amazingly intense reality that they were portraying and creating. I remain impressed at the abilities of the actors, directors, musicians and technicians coming together through Tri-M to create art for the entire community to enjoy.
Erika Klodnicki
San Marcos, Texas
Another success
Spring Awakening is more relevant today than when it premiered in 2006. Santa Fe’s own Tri-M Productions performs it Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3 at the Actors Lab Theater. Go see it! The young company is energetic, enthusiastic and engaging — not to mention talented. Dealing realistically with such topics as abortion, gay love, child abuse and repressive authoritarian leadership (see what I mean about relevant?), it offers a hopeful ending. And we could use some hope. Congratuations to Tri-M on another outstanding production.
George Bereschik
Santa Fe