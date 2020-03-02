As reported in the Santa Fe New Mexican ("Santa Fe drivers need to do better," Our View, Feb. 25) two tragic accidents occurred within weeks on St. Francis Drive between Alta Vista Street and San Mateo Road. Unfortunately, accidents on St Francis Drive seem to be a common occurrence.
I hope the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the city of Santa Fe and Santa Fe County are doing all that can be done now to reduce additional tragedies. Two major traffic-generating developments are currently being proposed adjacent to St. Francis Drive ("Wrong time, wrong place for development," My View, Sept. 29, 2019). The proposed developments include SF Brown Inc.'s mixed-use development on 21 acres at Zia Road and St. Francis Drive and the South St. Francis mixed-use development on 61.8 acres on Rabbit Road at St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe County.
To all involved in both projects: Don't wait to take preventative actions until after the next tragedy occurs.
Alan Richardson
Santa Fe
Good citizens
Trump administration officials (“Trump’s removal of disloyal officials ups unease,” Feb. 23) are not “disloyal officials.” They are officials simply performing their duties — duties that result in information or actions that President Donald Trump does not like. These folks are very loyal to the United States, which, as government employees, is the only loyalty they should be required to hold.
Cathlynn Groh
Santa Fe
Less is more
Did it ever occur to Raymond G. Sandoval (“Time for sober discussion on Zozobra, alcohol,” My View, Feb. 23) that the increase in liquor on the field corresponded with the turning of the burning of Zozobra into a party and concert atmosphere? It used to be that families could park close, enter from both sides of the field, have a picnic and enjoy each others’ company without music blaring. The burning would start at dusk, end about 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., when the music would stop and people would leave. Now, because of the street closures, kids need strollers and have to stay in a separate area. The single entrance takes longer. Bands play all afternoon. Zozobra is a circus and seems to have lost its focus — burning troubles. What ever happened to less is more?
Elaine Anton
Santa Fe
Cameras save lives
I concur with Jean Morgan (“Stopping the carnage at our intersections,” Letters to the Editor, Feb. 20). If you have noticed an uptick in drivers running red lights, you are correct. A recent AAA report in 2019 revealed that deaths by drivers ignoring red lights are at a nationwide 10-year high. In a separate survey, one-third of drivers admitted to having run a red light in the previous month.
AAA recommends installing red light cameras at intersections with high rates of errant drivers. "Camera enforcement is a proven way to reduce red light running and save lives," said Jessica Cicchino of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
I implore our city officials and law enforcement to consider installing red light cameras to save lives.
Claire Schneider
Santa Fe
Politics over principles
I accuse the U.S. Republican senators of placing politics above above principles. I accuse them of placing more importance on maintaining their Senate seats than upholding the Constitution. I accuse them of demeaning the efforts of the “Sons of Liberty” who fought against a monarch. I accuse them, by their actions, of tearing apart the fabric of this republic. Henceforth, Feb. 5, 2020, the day Donald Trump was acquitted, will be known as the day this country wept.
Carol A. Tremblay
Santa Fe
Ousting, just business
The coverage of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's and Gordon Sondland’s firing was so completely anti-Trump, self-serving and disingenuous. If any of the people bleating about it were a CEO, and one of their staff undermined them, went over their heads or behind their backs, or made it clear they had a total lack of respect for their leadership, they would absolutely fire that person.
To get things done you need a team you trust and believe in, and you want the same from them. It’s totally justified for Donald Trump to have wanted them gone. It isn’t revenge, or even some kind of loyalty requirement, despite what the headlines have been repeating ad nauseam; it’s just good business.
Peter Jacobson
Cedar Crest, N.M.
