Maybe it’s time to think out of the box about the proposed Richards Avenue extension for more rapid vehicular access to Cerrillos Road.
Planners seem to have settled on Alternative B for Richards crossing over Rodeo Road and making a beeline over Arroyo de los Chamisos. Vehicles would stream past the rear of the rarely used rodeo grounds and the peaceful Vista del Prado neighborhood, cloistered with trees, tall bushes and flowers in season. I live in one of those one-story houses.
The rodeo comes alive for less than a week every June. It’s also home to several other brief events in warm weather. And that’s all that vast space is used for. Cut a new road through the rear of the usually vacant rodeo grounds, providing the neighborhood with adequate space between it and the road as a buffer against traffic noise. Then wall off the road.
Richard C. Gross
Santa Fe
Poetic writing
As has happened so many times over the years, I was struck by the intuitive and poetic writing in a Pasatiempo article and drawn back to the heading to find the reporter’s name. This time the subject was Santa Fe’s own Jono Manson, but the reporter was the same one who has so often wowed me. What a treasure we have in Jennifer Levin sharing her gift and introducing us to so many beautiful people and cultural events. I have vowed to read anything she writes, whether I think the topic will interest me. I’m certain that after only a few paragraphs I will be drawn in. Thank you, Jennifer.
Jonathan Lathrop
Los Alamos
Beware the ‘miracle cure’
The president is touting the drug hydroxychloroquine. I take this drug for an autoimmune disease. My advice to anyone wanting to take this “miracle cure” — wait until there is more medical information. As of today, there isn’t. Stay safe.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Improving quality of life
Kudos to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department workers. They are on the front lines, getting the job done during this eerie time.
When I drive around town (on essential errands only), I see street medians being weeded and replanted. City trails look great and maintenance continues to be done at parks and recreational facilities.
John Munoz, Parks and Recreation director is communicating regular updates on social media and in radio interviews. His team is creating and posting videos on Facebook (check out the latest ones about stretching exercises and weeds) for self-care activities in quarantine.
How gratifying it is to know that this city department is holding to its commitment to promote enhanced quality of life with a plan, persistence and pride.
Ruth Hamilton
chairwoman, Parks and Recreation
Special Weeds Action Team
Baby boom?
I’m speculating that the coronavirus shelter-at-home strategy may result in a few corona babies. There’s only so much Netflix you can watch.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Under cover of pandemic
Maniacally and egotistically focused on his reelection, President Donald Trump is endangering lives and the environment through deregulation. Behind the smokescreen of the pandemic, his Environmental Protection Agency weakened auto mileage and emissions standards on March 31.
Research based on science, not intuition or family genes — underscores the danger. Statistics provided by the Environmental Defense Fund confirm the impact of rolling back clean car standards put in place in 2012. As a result of Trump’s rollback, this is our future:
u By 2040, there will be 1.5 billion additional tons of climate pollution.
u By midcentury, there will be 18,500 more premature deaths and 250,000 more asthma attacks.
u By 2040, 142 billion more gallons of gas will be used and Americans will pay an additional $244 billion at the gas pump.
This man is killing us and our planet.
Margaret Willen
Santa Fe
Honoring service
American Legion Post 12 in conjunction with the city of Santa Fe is again sponsoring the Hometown Heros banner program to honor our military veterans. Applications are now being accepted for this year.
Contact me at 505-660-6128 for more information. It’s a great way of honoring your family members who served this great country.
Donald Christy
Santa Fe
Standing tall?
“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and still not lose any votes.” So said Donald Trump more than three years ago.
That boast may be put to the test in November when voters go to the polls aware of the stark number of those who have died from the coronavirus. The president may not have killed any person directly. But his inaction and bluster, buttressed by a team of incompetents, surely have lead to deaths in the thousands.
And he didn’t even need to stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue to achieve that tragic outcome.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Trump is killing us
“China is killing us!!” blared Donald Trump at every rally on his 2016 campaign trail. Now President Trump is literally killing us, and due to his ego-mad gutting of the Obama pandemic plan and feckless two-month delay in taking COVID-19 seriously, he wants China to save us by sending medical supplies we should have had ready here. Heed the grief-seared words of the New York comptroller whose mother died from the virus: “Her blood is on Trump’s hands.”
If, as a Republican, you continue to support Trump, the blood of untold thousands of Americans will be on your hands as well. Get your party a new leader, one with a track record of personal and professional integrity, one who believes in science and respects informed opinions, one with true compassion for the well-being of all Americans and one who is not obsessed with his lie-bloated self.
Joan Blythe
Santa Fe
A nature lesson?
The moon recently was full and bright. The apricot and peach trees are in full bloom, the grasses are greening, the birds are nesting and nature is doing what it does best, beautifying the Earth. No, nature doesn’t know that it is surrounded by human misery. Nature simply obeys God. Is there a lesson here?
Lorraine Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Recognizing the emperor
The emperor’s new clothes. President Donald Trump. Hmmm. See anything familiar?
David Romero
Santa Fe
Environmental champion, too
While the late Charmay Allred is deservedly praised for her devotion to cultural entities in Santa Fe, she should also be remembered for supporting environmental causes.
At the Randall Davey Audubon Center, she helped organize and underwrote fundraising events that furthered Audubon New Mexico’s nature education and conservation efforts.
Thank you Charmay.
Kim Straus
former development director,
Audubon New Mexico
Santa Fe
