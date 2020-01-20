Last week’s report about the midtown campus development and the recent demonstrations in opposition to Los Alamos National Laboratory caught my attention (“LANL’s midtown campus plan protested,” Jan. 16). Folks were opposed to nuclear weapons and were demonstrating for world peace. Ironically, those working on nuclear weapons are patriotic Americans whose work is intended to help preserve world, nuclear, peace.
Most communities would kill to attract the stable economic contribution; community support; clean, well-paying STEM jobs; visitor spending; support business; and high-tech spin-off companies that come from Los Alamos or Sandia labs. Santa Fe would be crazy not to consider such a transformative opportunity.
Although any sane person would wish that nuclear weapons be eliminated, that is unlikely to occur in the near future. In the meantime, I would rather we keep those weapons updated, but unused, than to find my country in the same position Japan was on the day after Nagasaki.
Jim Lodes
Santa Fe
Dems deserve better rep
I’m not a Donald Trump voter, and I stand with Sam Pick (“An apology from Valerie Plame is not enough,” My View, Sept. 15) and Daniel Yohalem (“Congregant says Plame is not a member of Jewish temple,” Albuquerque Journal, Jan. 9) in opposing the candidacy of Valerie Plame. In my opinion, she is a self-regarding fashion opportunist mostly financed with Hollywood money. Santa Fe Democrats deserve better.
Richard Miller
Santa Fe
No need for chip seal
My wife and I have been residents of the Rancho Alegre community in the Lone Butte area of Santa Fe County for more than 18 years. This community started as a conversion of the J.W. Eaves Movie Ranch in the mid-70s and is classified as “rural” by county planning.
Recently, there has been a push by some of the residence in our community to chip seal (pave) the roads. It will cost upward of $1 million to do so by the county, and officials are turning to the Legislature to try and obtain the funds.
In all our time here, we have not seen more than a handful of days when the roads were impassible or a major driving issue. Most of us have vehicles designed for rural roads.
The county has always done a superb job of keeping our dirt roads maintained and safe. There is no reason for this chip seal project. I hope the Legislature will pull it as a line-item. No need, too expensive and does not reflect the rural heritage of our community.
Pete Myers
Santa Fe
No LANL midtown
I am very concerned that the midtown campus options are not being covered very prominently by the media (“City closing in on short list of master developers for midtown campus,” Jan. 14), especially considering how crucial the choices will be to our community. One option being considered is opening up to Los Alamos National Laboratory for developing housing and office space for its workers, who most likely will be from out of state and may work on developing more weapons (“LANL’s midtown campus plan protested,” Jan. 16). If so, this is the antithesis to everything our city stands for. The consequences would be horrible.
Marcia Valdez
Santa Fe
Fear of 5G
Every third-dimensional life on Earth is electromagnetic. Nikola Tesla and Albert Einstein knew that when we overload nature with outrageous electromagnetic excess voltage, something is going to snap.
Take a gauss meter (that displays electromagnetic wave measurements) when you “play” with your computer, cellphones, appliances, etc. You are being “zapped” nonstop.
Earth is screaming. We are angry, short-tempered, sleepless, under the influence of the impulse of satellites, Wi-Fi, Tasers, cell towers, etc. Unless we go “up Jacob’s ladder” into the photon energy, it is hard to stay calm and sane. And now, 5G?
Elke Meyer
Santa Fe
