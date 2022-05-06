Please everyone — pundits, politicians, teachers and ordinary citizens — stop calling Republicans and other right-wingers “conservatives.” Aren’t they instead trying to take away our Constitutional rights?
They seek to restrict the right to vote by shortening the times, eliminating drop boxes and limiting the number of people who can mail their ballots, knowing that poor people and people of color often don’t have the time-off flexibility of the richer. They seek to restrict or eliminate women’s rights to privacy and control of our own bodies. They seek to erase or at least whitewash our true history and to restrict the important educational acknowledgment of human sexual diversities and free gender-identification choice. These positions match those in totalitarian regimes. We of the political center and left, all of us who oppose these oppressive changes in our laws, are the true conservatives. We stand for truth-telling and constitutionally guaranteed rights.
Mary Burton Riseley
Santa Fe
Supporting Justin
A good friend, Justin Green, who I trust is running for the seat on the Santa Fe County Commission, District 1. With an MBA from the University of New Mexico, he has served on the Legislative Jobs Council, Pueblo of Tesuque Development Company and the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee. He is a co-founder of Warehouse 21, which served as a launching pad for a generation of artists, including many who founded Meow Wolf, and the Santa Fe Teen Arts Center. Justin is also an accomplished entrepreneur having co-founded Dashing Delivery, our local delivery service.
Please vote for Justin, as I agree with his focus on achieving economic development in Santa Fe County. He has served our community well, and I am sure he will represent our diverse interests with integrity. Primary voting runs May 10 through June 7.
Rick Tyner
Santa Fe
Change the name
The U.S. Forest Service should be named the Forest Disservice. For the last 40 years, I have witnessed too many out-of-control wildfires in New Mexico, too many caused by "prescribed burns." I wonder about the the Forest Disservice doing these in the windiest times of the year. The residents in the Hermits Peak Fire area requested that this not be done this year, only to have their pleas dismissed. Now some of them are homeless. Then there's the loss of wildlife — birds nesting, new births, parents burned alive.
Jeannie Cornelius
Dixon
Fiddling while N.M. burns
No, it's not Rome. But to the 13,000 people living in one of the state's most interesting towns, and the many more who are being forced to flee from small family farms that represent their history and their livelihood, the Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire is a disaster of enormous proportions. Here in Santa Fe, we suffer from smoke and wind and maybe send a check for disaster relief, but what else are we doing? In my case, I had to be reminded today by my daughter-in-law of dead trees and brush around my house in the foothills; we are not threatened by what is happening in Las Vegas, N.M., but it is only a question of time until fire breaks out in the watershed.
This must not be allowed to continue. The burning of hundreds of acres in our beloved foothill forests within a few miles of Santa Fe is already planned and apparently authorized in spite of many protests; is there any chance that what is happening in Las Vegas and Mora will effect this misguided attempt to prevent a fire by starting a fire? In any other situation, a group that caused widespread suffering and destruction would be sued by its victims, but now that federal agencies are protected from suits, there is no question of any form of accountability. How long is this going to be allowed to go on? I naively hope that guilt, remorse and shame would halt any such future plans, but when have these feelings ever operated in the public sphere?
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe