Friday evening after my grocery pickup, I drove through the Plaza to see the lights as I do every year. The lights this year are indeed spectacular, but what struck me more was how empty the streets were. Shops were just closing, but it looked like most had been open for the day. I can’t imagine how they are making it with so few people shopping on a Friday.
Normally the streets would be bustling with people strolling and heading to dinner or a concert at the Lensic. When I drove up Canyon Road, it was shocking to see few Christmas lights and no pedestrians. After months of sheltering in place, it really hit home to me that this pandemic has been devastating to our town. When you read that big businesses like Amazon and Proctor & Gamble have had a record-breaking year but that local small-business owners are foundering, it really hits home how more important than ever it is to support the people who make our town so special. I hear the nurseries have a glut of poinsettias because so few churches and big organizations need them this year because of being closed.
After picking up my to-go dinner from Andiamo!, I decided to write this to urge the community to try to shop locally this last week before Christmas. One purchase may just help keep a local business from going under.
Rebecca Tobey
Santa Fe
Forgiveness?
Something happened at an intersection between a person with a “please help” sign and a big truck man with an American flag waving happily. The truck man handed a paper bill to the man with the sign. The man reached to take the bill, and the truck man snatched it back and rolled up his window. This happened a month ago and I am still disturbed. So I baked cookies to hand out to people in the intersections. I also say a silent blessing for them and give thanks that I am not in that situation. Can we forgive the truck man?
Donna Ketcheson
Santa Fe
Say her name
I was shocked at your teaser on the front page of the Dec. 18 newspaper. MacKenzie Scott is the name of the woman who donated $5 million to the Institute of American Indian Arts. She has a name. It is not “Bezos’ ex-wife.”
Ellyn Derman
Santa Fe
The other side
Your front-page story (“Resolute in crisis,” Dec. 20) extolling Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s “decisiveness” during the pandemic was a puff piece. In our opinions, the story failed to mention how her decisions caused New Mexicans to lose jobs, thousands of small businesses to close their doors, our kids’ education to suffer, and has led to increased domestic violence, substance abuse and suicides. The pandemic has been a challenge for all. More than 2,000 have died in New Mexico. Questioning whether the governor’s responses are made in the best interests of all New Mexicans is appropriate and needed.
The purpose of journalism is “to provide citizens with information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, their communities and their government” (American Press Institute). Balanced reporting about the governor’s response is proper, professional and in the best interest of all New Mexicans. We believe our fellow New Mexicans deserve and would welcome real journalism.
John Gordnier and Cindy Katz
Santa Fe
Proud employee
I’m an 11-year employee of Albertsons and have been at the store at Zia Road and St. Francis Drive the last four months. We all practice mask-wearing for the safety of workers and customers. Our top brass wears masks throughout their shifts; our employees wear masks throughout their shifts. Employees have to be cleared each day before their shifts. There are clean electric carts, clean restrooms, store aisles are clear — and our seniors are always taken care of.
Rick Robles
Santa Fe
