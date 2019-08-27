As an avid fly fisherman who speaks for many, I must express our concerns for the proposed test drilling near Terrero in the Santa Fe National Forest on a mesa above the Pecos River (“ ‘They’re gonna fight,’ ” Aug. 19).
One would think we had learned our lesson from the disaster caused by waste from the old Terrero lead and zinc mine that polluted the Pecos River and contaminated fish after heavy snowmelt and runoff in 1991 carried those pollutants 11 miles downstream. In 1992, the area became a Superfund site that was restored at great expense.
The Pecos River Canyon is a beloved recreational resource for generations of New Mexicans. Now, Comexico LLC seeks approval for exploratory drilling on a 2.2-acre site southwest of Terrero. We view even a test-mining project as very shortsighted in an era where near-term gain outweighs long-term loss with little regard for the environment. We would like to see it stopped.
John Hanasack
president
Truchas Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Santa Fe
Breath of fresh air
In response to Gretchen Overman’s letter about air pollution in Santa Fe (“Breathing ‘good’ air is essential to living,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 22), I, too, have concerns about what is in our air nowadays. Granted, there may be particulate matter from area fires, but I wonder what increased jet travel in and out of the Santa Fe Regional Airport is doing to our air quality. We’ve also had a fairly rainy summer, and with higher temperatures, many of us are just not used to seeing humidity in our air, which appears as haze as well.
I hope the boosters of expanding our airport also are considering the environmental impacts on not only air quality but the effects of noise pollution. I do understand the convenience of more flights to typical destinations and airline hubs, but at what cost to our peaceful way of life in the City Different?
L.M. Hammonds
Santa Fe
Majority leader blockade
Two commonsense bipartisan bills to stop election fraud were stopped from even being heard in the Senate by Majority Leader “Moscow” Mitch McConnell, leaving the 2020 election and our national security unprotected.
This should be a top priority for our commander in chief, President Donald Trump. He should address both houses of Congress and stop this attack on one of our very most basic American rights — the right to a free and honest election. He won’t do this, of course, because he is the worst commander in chief in history. He is a traitor just like Moscow Mitch. The Republicans in Congress with very few exceptions are silent on this betrayal. This is the definition of complicity. This should be upsetting to every single red-blooded American.
Bo Brumble
Santa Fe
LANL another Rocky Flats?
The Trump administration’s plan to convert Los Alamos National Laboratory into a plutonium processing and pit production factory seems to be moving forward despite no clearly stated plan and no environmental study. It can’t be overstated how this plan could threaten the well-being of our environment here in Northern New Mexico and Southern New Mexico around the WIPP site. We can all Google Rocky Flats and read the fascinating and horrifying story of the last plutonium pit factory. We are dealing with the most dangerous substance on earth.
Why haven’t our senators or Congress members, or our new governor, insisted on a comprehensive environmental impact statement? Who is looking out for the future our beloved New Mexico?
Bill Bruce
Pecos