The Republican Party, whose members know that the faintest criticism will make them targets of Trump’s vitriol, now forms a model of American tyranny. Cowed by a bombastic, malignantly narcissistic, would-be-tyrant who is highly skilled at drawing all attention to himself, Republican congressional members have chosen to betray their oaths of office, the Constitution, American principles of governance, the rule of law, national security, election integrity, the environment and any meaningful future for the people of the United States and the world as the climate catastrophe accelerates. If these betrayals do not constitute treason, what does?
Instead, Republicans are clinging to the short-term comforts of crony capitalism, a generous salary and the intoxication of power, pathetically dependent on a man whose moral integrity is utterly nonexistent. Is the rest of America to be subjugated to this rank perversion of American governance?
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
See the big picture
We need to see through the impeachment and focus on the larger picture that our country is seriously under attack and desperately needs us to stand up and take action. We need to rise above the tribal politics and dig deep into our emotional intelligence and ask ourselves what kind of life do we really want and what kind of country do we want to live in? We stand to lose our democracy, our country, our freedoms, ourselves. Life, as we know it, will be drastically changed, and not for the better, if we do not act. I already mourn the death of truth. Respect the rule of law. Take money out of politics. Reduce campaign and debate time to six weeks (like the Brits). Get rid of the Electoral College.
Sharon Kelley
Santa Fe
Train in vain?
The New Mexico Rail Runner Express was created to reduce auto travel between Los Lunas and Santa Fe. Yet on holidays, the busiest days for travel, there is no train service. Why not? No substitute engineers available? I’m sure there must be some who would qualify and be paid double holiday pay — especially on a holiday like this Thanksgiving with 4 inches of snow on the ground. We should have gone with buses.
Henry Griswold
Santa Fe
Burdensome wages
I attended the Las Cruces City Council meeting regarding the minimum wage ordinance at Lynn Middle School and wanted to summarize what I saw (“Wage increase: from mild impact to economic harm,” Las Cruces Bulletin, Nov. 14). The wage is going up to $10.25 per hour in January due to the cost-of-living increase. I was taken aback by the fact that this increase was considered a foregone conclusion by the city. I think the decent thing to do is to stop the cost-of-living increases. I saw honest business owners pleading with the City Council to work with them, knowing it’s only going to get worse.
Citizens recited many troubling economic stats during their comments. I added the fact that Las Cruces (“The city hit hardest by extreme poverty in every state,” 24/7 Wall Street, July 22) is now the New Mexico city hit hardest by extreme poverty. A whole lot of soul searching is in order now, and with the mayor’s party in control of both city and county governments, there are no excuses. It’s time to shift into drive instead of reverse.
Richard Reynaud
Las Cruces
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Hans von Briesen it sounds like the Democrats not the Republicans your talking about, who started a impeachment or Coup before Trump was elected and just kept changing the reason for it until it sticks, you will see going forward not all the Democrats will stand behind the farce.
Very well said, It seems the Democrats are trying to impeach Trump because of Biden's crime.
The New Mexico Rail Runner is Bill Richardson's gift to New Mexico. It actually made sense until it was extended to Santa Fe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.