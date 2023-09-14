Outsider. It’s a term Mayor Alan Webber and other recent arrivals to the City of Holy Faith bristle at when native Santa Feans describe someone who just doesn’t “get” our unique history and culture. It’s not something you can fully appreciate by reading a book or eating chile. But not everyone who moves here is an outsider. The distinction between outsider and newcomer is stark.
Newcomers have always been welcomed and made to feel at home here. They become part of the community and their accent soon becomes all norteño. Outsiders move here and want to change Santa Fe. They isolate themselves in gated communities and complain how “backward” we are with dirt roads, crooked streets and no international airport. When Webber called for ending the Fiesta Entrada, removed the statue of Diego De Vargas and agreed the Soldiers' Monument was offensive, he clearly revealed he is just another outsider wanting to change Santa Fe. Alan Webber just doesn’t get it.
Daniel Ortiz
Santa Fe
Mining the Pecos
To those activists who are up in arms regarding the proposed exploratory mining in Pecos Canyon, and are ostensibly opposed to local economic development and recreation, a couple of points of clarification are in order.
First, the proposed mining location is not at the headwaters of the Pecos River; the headwaters of the river are located in the Pecos Falls Wilderness approximately 20 to 25 miles north of the proposed mining site in the Indian Creek area. Learn your geography. Second, unless water flows upstream, which is a physical impossibility, there is no way the headwaters of the river will become contaminated with tailings form mining operations.
In the meantime, I will continue to savor and enjoy those delicious fish I have harvested from the Pecos River during my 76 years of existence.
Arthur R. Varela
Pecos
The right stand
I would like to applaud our governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, for taking a stand on the violence that "guns have done in all our communities." It is not an easy win-win at this point, but it is definitely time we start talking about this violence. She knew exactly what she is getting into, maybe more than she thought. But someone has to start this discussion.
Mai Ting
Santa Fe
Lawful authority
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham did the right thing in using her lawful authority to protect innocents from gun mayhem in Albuquerque, one of the nation's most dangerous cities. Sadly, other New Mexico public servants were not so brave. I commend the governor for her knowledge of the Constitution’s Second Amendment, which supports citizens holding firearms for participation in a well-regulated militia. How did this tenet turn into the protection of gang warfare and the killing of innocent children in New Mexico?
Elizabeth Drummond
Santa Fe
The people's Plaza
I am concerned about all the consternation about our Plaza and what might be the best solution for the "plywood box" in the center. I suggest we look to the other great historic plazas in Spain and Mexico. The Plaza Mayor in Salamanca, Spain, the Plaza de Obradoiro in Santiago de Compostelo, Spain, and, of course, the Zocalo in Mexico City are just a few examples. These great plazas don't have fountains, statues or artworks, only open space for the people to dance, celebrate or protest. I have not been able to confirm what was in our Plaza before the Civil War memorial, but might it have been open and empty? The issue is so politically charged, I think we need to step back, take a deep breath and not throw gas on the fire with an ill-considered solution. Give the Plaza back to the people. Every event, tour and visit would be about that moment and contemplating our interesting history instead of looking back to conflict.
Richard Whittington
Santa Fe
Criminal costs
If the 70 counts against him that include child and animal abuse are true, Irving Ocana-Escalente has amply demonstrated he is not a human capable of living in civilized society. If he’s convicted, I will strongly resent having to pay taxes to cover the national average of $99.45 per day to keep him (and others of his ilk) incarcerated. He’s 24. If imprisoned for the rest of his life, he could easily live into his 80s, amounting to a cost of over $2 million.