Outsider. It’s a term Mayor Alan Webber and other recent arrivals to the City of Holy Faith bristle at when native Santa Feans describe someone who just doesn’t “get” our unique history and culture. It’s not something you can fully appreciate by reading a book or eating chile. But not everyone who moves here is an outsider. The distinction between outsider and newcomer is stark.

Newcomers have always been welcomed and made to feel at home here. They become part of the community and their accent soon becomes all norteño. Outsiders move here and want to change Santa Fe. They isolate themselves in gated communities and complain how “backward” we are with dirt roads, crooked streets and no international airport. When Webber called for ending the Fiesta Entrada, removed the statue of Diego De Vargas and agreed the Soldiers' Monument was offensive, he clearly revealed he is just another outsider wanting to change Santa Fe. Alan Webber just doesn’t get it.

Daniel Ortiz

