Trump’s theft of presidential documents goes beyond jeopardizing national security. It carries a lasting impact on our ability to understand the tumult of his administration. When the National Archives takes possession of presidential documents, in time many will become accessible to the public, sought especially by historians, political scientists and other scholars. Trump’s records in particular will enable researchers to study a uniquely dysfunctional president. But if Trump’s records are incomplete, misidentified or missing, he will have once again created havoc pursuing his obsession to make history His Story.

Patricia Hopkins

Santa Fe

