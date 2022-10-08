Trump’s theft of presidential documents goes beyond jeopardizing national security. It carries a lasting impact on our ability to understand the tumult of his administration. When the National Archives takes possession of presidential documents, in time many will become accessible to the public, sought especially by historians, political scientists and other scholars. Trump’s records in particular will enable researchers to study a uniquely dysfunctional president. But if Trump’s records are incomplete, misidentified or missing, he will have once again created havoc pursuing his obsession to make history His Story.
Patricia Hopkins
Santa Fe
Turn down the volume
Regarding the ongoing comments about loud public noise, I’d suggest that Joe Schepps and Jim Melzer have come closer to grasping the truest perspective, whereas Jared Rodriguez seems to be lacking any understanding of common courtesy. That said, there’s something far bigger regarding public noise that has yet to be discussed. Both my father and I hated fireworks for the same reason — 50 years apart. My father, Phil, led a bomb disposal squad in London during World War II where he saw many of his fellow soldiers being blown to pieces, whereas I navigated a boat in the Quang Tri and Saigon rivers in Vietnam’s DMZ, getting shot at nightly while the battleship USS Missouri relentlessly shot its 16-inch guns to protect us. Phil and I both suffered, endured and dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder, which is so easily triggered by gunshots, fireworks and loud mufflers being gunned. I signed my life away for a lie I then believed. In return, I ask my fellow citizens to do everything they can to not trigger any veteran’s PTSD. Our preamble to the Constitution refers to this as ensuring domestic tranquility.
Michael Sparkman
Albuquerque
Stopping the storm
I’m amazed, astounded, confounded and frankly disappointed. Just a light skim through the website 538, Nate Silver’s polling averages, shows Republicans likely will take over the House and the Senate. We Democrats apparently are going to sit on our hands and let it happen. There’s nothing I can say, nothing I can do to stop this. It’s like Hurricane Ian. We are just going to sit back and watch it happen and live in the awfulness the Republicans will rain (reign) on us. We might have been able to stop the hurricane if we had listened to Al Gore way back when, and we could have stopped the Republican minority rule of America if we had just gone out there and voted.
Sandy Woolworth
Santa Fe
The whole child
Thank you to The Santa Fe New Mexican for the recent article about Communities In Schools’ 10th anniversary (“Communities In Schools has been helping at-risk youth for a decade,” Oct. 2). We are proud to be celebrating 10 years of partnership with Santa Fe Public Schools and an amazing network of community partners dedicated to the academic and life success of our community’s young people. There is one thing I wanted to add, as CIS board president, to the article’s excellent coverage. As a leader in the community school movement in New Mexico and nationally, our work is informed by an evidence-based framework that demonstrates strong outcomes not only for individual students like Donovan and Emanuel, but also for whole schools and communities. In each of the 12 CIS/SFPS community schools, our unique model utilizes strategies that are culturally and linguistically responsive and include integrated programs, services and restorative practices aimed at supporting the whole child, whole family and whole school.
Rachel White
board president
Communities In Schools of New Mexico
Santa Fe
Honor through restoration
A talented sculptor 214 years ago designed a 33-foot-tall obelisk for the heart of the city to commemorate the Union victory and mark the end of the Santa Fe Trail. It has served as a center for our diverse populations and as the focal point of one of America’s great public spaces. Could we not re-create that obelisk in its original form, without any words, without words that never spoke to everyone? If we could, this monument would belong to all of us, and again celebrate the Union and mark the end of the Santa Fe Trail.