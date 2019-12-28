Jan. 4: Time to really put Americans first
Regardless of your media of choice, we are hit by a barrage of “America first” headlines every day. America first in economic policy. America first in deal making. America first in immigration policy. America first in our foreign relations and our worldview in general. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of thousands of our fellow citizens, from North Carolina to California, trying to recover from the devastating aftermath of flooding, hurricane and tornado damage, and the horror of wildfires. Trying to put their lives back together is their daily headline. Isn’t it time to put those Americans first?
Tim Kilkenny
Santa Fe
Jan. 11: City, state must do their part after snowfall
I agree with the paper’s view that business and homeowners need to keep their sidewalks shoveled after a snowfall (“Snow, ice and sidewalks: We can do better,” Our View, Jan. 4). And yes, this is widely ignored. On the other hand, I don’t think it is fair to put pressure on the citizens about this issue when the city and state don’t do their parts.
After the last snowstorm, even though it arrived to Santa Fe with plenty of warning, on a working day, and stopped falling in the morning, the roads I saw were not plowed. I am not referring to secondary streets. Main arteries such as Cerrillos Road, St. Michael’s Drive, Camino Carlos Rey and Rodeo Road, just to mention some, were left covered with black ice, basically paralyzing the city.
I understand the city and state have to prioritize; however, three days after the fact, very little had been done to make the city’s roads safe. Is all this due to the lack of money or equipment? Whatever the reason, the problem needs to be addressed. The city has to lead, showing that we all are supposed to do our best after challenging weather. Otherwise, be thankful many of us do our duty, anyway. If The New Mexican still believes money incentives will do the trick, the city managers could pay some of us to shovel or plow the streets ourselves.
Enrique Otero
Santa Fe
Jan. 15: Working as designed
Lifelong churchgoer Larry Antonsen said reporting sexual abuse by a priest “dropped him into a maze of church bureaucracy, in which his accusations were passed from one office to another before being quietly set aside” (“Sex abuse victims struggle with religious order claims,” Jan. 10). It would appear that the system was working effectively as designed.
Dean Owen
Santa Fe
Jan. 18: Heart first
What America needs is a heart, not a wall.
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Feb. 1: Winning in 2020
I am loath to agree with Robert Siegel’s letter (“Dems, some advice,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 29), but I agree that Democrats must nominate someone who can win in 2020. Personally, I like Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and potential independent candidate Howard Schultz, former CEO of Starbucks. I want to see Donald Trump and his GOP toadies defeated in 2020, and this is not the time for ultra-liberal idealism in a Democratic nominee. I am ecstatic with the 2018 freshman class of the House of Representatives and am hopeful the trend of inclusion continues, but as Democrats, we must nominate someone who can win in 2020. Like it or not, that is probably a white male.
Lorie Dwinell
Santa Fe
Feb. 15: Home is best
I would like to chime in on what is best for kids. It broke my heart to see the picture of two toddlers napping on their first day of Head Start ("Getting a jump on preschool," Feb. 11). Children should not have to go before the age of 5 years old. Birth to 4 years of age should be bonding time at home with their mother and family. Children should be allowed this time to develop their own thoughts and personality. Having children in school from the age of 3 to 4 breaks down the family dynamic. Mothers should be reading to and loving their children while they can. Time passes so quickly; before you know it, children are grown.
Josefita (Josie) Santana
Santa Fe
March 15: How can we treat our animals so badly?
Gandhi said, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” I see a world where there are no more senseless killing contests, no ghastly traps or snares, and every cat and dog has a loving home. The world I see is possible if more of the bills in our current legislative session are passed and then signed by the governor. One in particular would reduce the overpopulation of pets so that the Land of Enchantment does not need to kill over half of the dogs and cats that are rescued by shelters simply because there are not enough homes. How can we be the Land of Enchantment and treat our animals so badly?
Jane Carson
Santa Fe
March 19: Bumpy enough
The city should remove the thousands of speed bumps on major roads. The potholes are taking care of speeding and breaking suspensions.
Tommy Thompson
Santa Fe
April 1: Fort Marcy renovations are ‘fabulous’
Fort Marcy’s redone women’s locker room is fabulous. The tile is gorgeous and the craftsmanship superb. The floor tile is nubby, rubbery and safe. The wall tile is very practical and pretty. New fixtures are a dream come true, and the new layout is logical and intuitive. The lighting is far superior to what it was. New doorways are much improved. These changes will last a long time.
Clearly the designers and craftsmen worked very hard on this project. And, as always, all the workers at Fort Marcy are super nice, and the parking lot is clean and convenient. Fort Marcy, a great big thank you!
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
April 10: Now is not the time for Udall to leave
While I am grateful to Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., for his decades of decency and public service and in better times would wish him nothing but the best in his retirement, this is not the time for him to leave. All those decades of service have resulted in a public servant whose seniority and influence cannot be replaced by even the best, brightest, most committed and effective member of his party; he cannot and should not be replaced during these perilous times. The barbarians are not just at the gate; they’ve breached them and overrun our institutions. If ever there was a time for committed public servants to remain committed, it is now. I have no doubt Udall will continue to do good work outside of the political arena, but now is not the time for him to leave that arena — the most important work is yet to be done.
Susan Hayes
Glorieta
April 16: Unless and until
Unless and until John Block grows a uterus, he should stop trying to legislate ours (“We’ll fight to protect innocent humans,” My View, April 14). Our bodies, our decision.
Cathlynn Groh
Santa Fe
May 12: Naming opportunity
Los Angeles has just renamed a street “President Barack Obama Boulevard.” It would be appropriate for Santa Fe to rename Wildlife Way, off of Caja del Rio, after President Donald Trump. This street leads to a Santa Fe landfill, or dump, which is exactly where Trump is leading the country.
Gary W. Rodenz
Santa Fe
May 14: Mural and museum
In the recent article about the Vladem art museum (“Preservationists fight plan for Vladem art museum,” May 9), I saw the differences in each photo. The mural is very beautiful and traditional to Santa Fe, and it should be preserved. However, a building such as the Vladem Contemporary would be a good way to modernize the area. Can we maintain the mural but have the Vladem Contemporary plan?
Mirabel Simpson
student, May Center for Learning
Santa Fe
May 22: Which is worse?
It’s really a shame all the work that went into creating the trees and shrubs in the median on Zia Road between Yucca Street and Camino Carlos Rey, to see the plants all but dead. There was a huge expense to put in an irrigation system that, as usual, doesn’t seem to be operational to keep the plants and trees alive. Now we have dead trees to look at — which is worse than no trees at all. What’s the plan?
Keith Higgins
Santa Fe
June 9: Oh, happy day
In the June 1 New Mexican, there were no photos of Donald Trump. What a wonderful way to start the month. Thank you.
Donna Martin
Tesuque
June 12: Moral courage worthy of praise
Hurrah to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for taking a stand against making New Mexico the nuclear waste capital of the United States (“Lujan Grisham comes out against radioactive waste storage in N.M.,” June 8). Her moral courage in standing up to entrenched interests, the bureaucrats of the Trump administration, and for the citizens of New Mexico, is laudable.
John McClure
Santa Fe
June 18: Stewart right on 9/11 responders
If you haven’t heard Jon Stewart’s impassioned speech before a House committee in Washington, D.C., to again advocate for health benefits for 9/11 first responders, then stop whatever it is you are doing, go to YouTube and listen to him. He is brilliant! To watch a grown man show his vulnerability, to hear him talk, to hear his pleas to Congress to pass the 9/11 fund bill made my heart beat faster. It makes me still have hope that we won’t lose our great country to a one-time loser.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
July 1: Obo’s a gift
I very much appreciated the column of Milan Simonich (“A Santa Fe immigrant Trump should meet,” Ringside Seat, June 21), wherein he identifies an immigrant Donald Trump should meet. Chef Ahmed Obo is a gift to Santa Fe, and Simonich rightly identifies Obo as an ideal immigrant. He contributes to community activities, is a gracious host and good employer, and has also started the Jambo Kids Foundation back in Lamu to fund a health clinic. A trip to Jambo Cafe is always a required stop for my out-of-town visitors.
Barbara Belding
Santa Fe
July 22: Tenants should keep their gardens
It broke my heart to read Milan Simonich’s article regarding the Villa Alegre Apartments’s management ridding the tenants of their plants, flowers, shrubs and, more importantly, their dignity (“Seniors fight for plants, their dignity,” Ringside Seat, July 15). As stated in the column, nowhere are such restrictions stated in the lease. Perhaps, some good-hearted attorneys can do something about this, pro bono. As a senior myself trying to make it on Social Security, gardening brings me peace, tranquility and allows me an activity that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. How could Monarch Properties Inc. of Albuquerque take away this small bit of pleasure and joy it brings their tenants, many of whom would have no place to go if they were evicted? Imagine being evicted because you planted flowers. The least they could do is allow the tenants to keep their gardens either in the front or the back of the units. Monarch Properties should be ashamed.
Ali Ross
Santa Fe
July 22: Yes, go home
What’s all the fuss about el presidente telling his fellow citizens to go back where they came from? People in Santa Fe have been telling me that for the last 35 years.
Thomas Bredenberg
Santa Fe
Aug. 12: Hate speech provokes violence
I’ll bet many of you older readers remember, as I do, that your mother said, “If you can’t say something nice about someone, don’t say anything at all.” Probably few of us could stick to that old-fashioned notion but it was a great goal to shoot for. Now it seems that hate speech is rampant. Unfortunately, it’s not illegal to insult someone or some group to the point they feel devastated. The current head of our country and many of those around him are making hate speech something to shoot for — but the shooting sometimes involves a gun. Free speech should not mean having a free-for-all with hate.
Lou Finley
Santa Fe
Aug. 12: Helpful librarians
Kindness is too often rare and it is a beautiful thing. I would like too give a big thank you for a kindness given to me at my favorite La Farge Branch Library on Aug. 1. My battery died and I received help from the librarians there. Thank you.
Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Aug. 25: Rash ticketing
It was a great Indian Market; unfortunately, Santa Fe ticketed scores of cars along Old Taos Highway. Most of us were out-of-towners who found the parking signs confusing. With the recent spate of mass shootings, one would think all personnel would have been utilized at the event to protect attendees, not going around ticketing them.
Antonio Ortiz
Taos
Sept. 1: Hey, Trump won
Once again we have a proposal for a coup d'état to remove the president and vice president from office ("Reset, please," Letters to the Editor, Aug. 25). The letter writer would place "the role of the presidency" in the hands of Congress, which enjoys about a 20 percent approval rating.
It seems very difficult, if not impossible, for some people in Northern New Mexico to grasp the fact that Donald Trump won the presidency and that Hillary Clinton and Gary Johnson lost.
Norm Kaczmarek
Santa Fe
Sept. 3: Nice paving
Kudos to the city of Santa Fe and the contractors chosen for the repaving job on Guadalupe Street and Paseo de Peralta. Well planned and beautifully executed.
Clark Zrakovi
Santa Fe
Sept. 6: Likely shortage
As long as developers have a “fee in lieu” option (“Hiking ‘fee in lieu’ is fine; phase-in period is not,” Building Santa Fe, Sept. 1) — basically paying a fine instead of creating affordable housing — we will continue to have a shortage of affordable housing in Santa Fe.
Camille Donoghue
Santa Fe
Oct. 5: Can’t say you weren’t warned
How about combining the speed cams with the flashing speed indicators we sometimes see now, and put a sign on them like “safety speed cam zone ahead.” Then, no one can say they weren’t warned. It might defuse that gotcha feeling (“Speed cams may return, minus ‘vans,’ ” Sept. 26).
Dennis Covington
Santa Fe
Oct. 6: Empty spot for many if Ranger’s shop closes
It would be so sad if Ranger Lujan had to close his garage like so many locally owned businesses because of a change in his lease and an increase in his rent (“Popular Santa Fe mechanic hopes to keep his shop,” Ringside Seat, Sept. 30). He is a fabulous mechanic and a wonderful human being. Hope he and William Parker can come to a fair agreement that will keep him in business.
Beverly Gossen
Santa Fe
Oct. 23: Rescue the dogs
Thank you so much, Phaedra Haywood, for your excellent coverage on the Jessica Taylor animal cruelty case in San Miguel County. We are so grateful and relieved that finally the Animal Welfare Coalition is able to get on the property and offer care, food and water to these suffering dogs. Now we strongly urge County District Attorney Richard Flores to do the right thing and request a court seizure with temporary care in place for the dogs. Once that happens, national organizations can come in with resources to begin to remove and rehab these dogs. We are raising money to help AWC with care, but these poor dogs must be rescued.
Shelley Oram
Glorieta
Nov. 4: Degrees in husbandry
So the Bureau of Land Management needs $5 billion to handle 88,000 wild horses (“Dems demand update on wild horse plans,” Oct. 29)? That comes out to about $56,000 per horse. What’s the BLM plan to do with the horses? Send them to college?
Jenny Johnson
Santa Fe
Nov. 28: Nava died in Vietnam — the school lives on
I am writing to thank the Santa Fe Public Schools board for its decision to keep the schools open, especially Francis X. Nava Elementary School ("Board votes against school closures," Nov. 7). There are many of us who have strong ties to the school, going back to its grand opening. We would like to see it continue into the future. Thanks to Maya T. Del Margo ("Keep Nava and E.J. Martinez schools open," My View, May 27, 2018) and Nava Elementary School history teacher William Rodriguez for their help.
I would also like to thank Robert Nott for the article he wrote about my brother, Francis Xavier Nava ("The first combat death," Nov. 11), as well as those that he has written in the past.
Raymond M. Nava
Santa Fe
Dec. 4: Morning hiking
The morning sun streams through the forest, creating dappled patches of light on everything around me. A slight breeze moves through the trees, and their leaves dance to the rhythm of the wind. An unseen brook serenades me with its song, with its music disappearing and then announcing itself again. The snow-covered ground, and the greenery peeking out, light up with golden spots, as if awakening from a long night, and merge together like a quilt with an ever-changing pattern.
The trail, as it winds through this universe of myriad colors and tones, beckons me on with its promise of further charms. After a few miles, my morning hike is complete, and I leave for home with an inner glow gifted to me by the woods.
Jeffrey Less
Santa Fe
Dec. 5: No Noël
I found the news item that Melania Trump is currently busy choosing White House Christmas decorations deep-gut nauseating. What does the most broadly death-dealing and hate-hearted presidential couple in the history of the U.S. have to do with the fervent candles of love and hope that should be Christmas? Instead of a million twinkling lights and dazzling glitter, the White House in December should be wrapped in a dark shroud.
Joan Blythe
Santa Fe
