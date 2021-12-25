Work toward reconciliation, Jan. 3
The obelisks celebrate a history with consequences we still live with today. These obelisks commemorate the violent acts of white settlers such as Kit Carson to consolidate the power of the U.S. government in the Indian wars. White people in New Mexico benefit from this today. Anti-racist white people have the power to help dismantle structures of racism and oppression.
When obelisks don’t block the view, there is a chance to see a wider range of perspectives. Let’s elevate the voices of Native people and hear their histories of resilience after centuries of erasure. History benefits some groups and diminishes others. It’s time for a new narrative.
The Indigenous-led community action to remove the Plaza obelisk was part of an international movement to remove racist and colonial monuments around the world. It is consistent with the sentiments communicated by our city’s mayors, both past and present. Let’s drop the charges against individual people and instead work for a process of reconciliation.
Kim Griffis
Santa Fe
Watch the lobbyists, Jan. 28
We as New Mexicans must pay attention to what is going on with our New Mexico Legislature and how our bills are passed with the influence of lobbyists. Reading articles lately (“New Mexico lobbyists get used to remote work in ‘weird’ session,” Jan. 25), it seems it is the lobbyists who are running our Legislature. Make sure you talk to your legislators and fight for the lobbyists to have to provide immediate receipts and expenses for what they spend to get their bills passed by the Legislature. We are the taxpayers, and it is our taxpayer money that runs this state also. We must keep the lobbyists held accountable for the actions they take when pushing bills.
Kathy Trujillo
Santa Fe
Stop pusher culture, Feb. 9
For the sake of our teens and preteens, can our Legislature avoid a pusher culture in New Mexico? If marijuana is legalized instead of decriminalized, it will be sad to see advertisements everywhere we look. It’s not a safe drug. For those without certain medical problems, the harm far outweighs the benefits of getting high: damage to memory, lungs (if smoked), real ongoing loss of motivation, psychological addiction (in many).
Can’t we treat it more like tobacco than alcohol? Ban the ads on TV, radio, billboards that would normalize and glamorize the substance abuse. Even with medical marijuana, I see some pusher culture already: enticing names like Best Daze and Purple Haze; graphics of sultry Art Deco ladies getting high; discounts for first-timers, military personnel and for bringing in new customers; on-site chiropractors who charge $150 to make a qualifying diagnosis for strangers on the spot. None of the glamorization and marketing will be lost on our teens.
Robert Benon
Santa Fe
Dark skies, bright stars are everyone's birthright, Feb. 20
A dark night sky filled with stars is as spectacular as a brilliant sunset. We all deserve it as our birthright. It seems this is the moment for the city to step back and rethink streetlights. Going to LED is unquestionably the right move for energy conservation, but dimming street lights or eliminating them as the location allows is imperative for a healthier environment for humans and all species. I am so pleased to live in a neighborhood with no streetlights. Car headlights are so much more efficient now. Timed lighting and motion-activated lighting are routine now. Blasting the public realm with artificial light throughout the night is wasteful, harmful and antiquated. And having Public Service Company of New Mexico own streetlights is like having the fox own the chicken coop. Many thanks to the Dark Sky Association and the Soft Lights group for their advocacy on this topic.
Beverley Spears
Santa Fe
Texas shots, Feb. 8
Recently, my wife and I drove to Amarillo, Texas, and received COVID-19 vaccines. We had signed up when they opened the Department of Health website and had received no communication from that site. We are over 75 with underlying conditions, and we’re very concerned about our vulnerability to the virus. We are fortunate in having Dr. Josh Brown as our physician. Recently, Brown heard that some of his clients had received shots in Amarillo and gave out a telephone number. I called, and a young lady said they were open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the vaccine runs out. We drove to the Amarillo Civic Center and were overwhelmed with the professional organization that was delivering shots in a safe and efficient manner. We were in and out in about an hour. Thanks, Texas.
John Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
Keep out, March 11
Los Alamos National Laboratory in Santa Fe? Making more nuclear bombs is immoral, wasteful, dangerous and benefits only a few at the expense of the greater good. There is no place here for scientists who forget the nobility of their mission to make humanity better.
François-Marie Patorni
Santa Fe
Ten died because Congress failed them, March 25
Ten people, all younger than my 68 years, died this week in Boulder, Colo., because the U.S. Congress has failed in its duty to ban the manufacture, sale and possession of assault weapons outside of military use.
How long will our elected leaders continue to fail us and put our very own mothers, fathers and children in the line of fire like this? I am crying as I write these words.
Nina Butts
Santa Fe
Altered vision, April 3
Somehow Innovation Village does not fit into my vision for Santa Fe. (“Innovation Village aims to combine tech and housing,” March 30).
By the time a development of this kind is a reality, so much more of this beautiful, fragile land, its life and resources will have been taken.
The project described in this article sounds and feels like one of my worst nightmares — Nuevo Silicon Valley — simply because John Rizzo needs something to do in his retirement.
Margo Murray
Santa Fe
More people outside? Bring in portable toilets, April 16
I am a frequent trail user and have noticed a dramatic increase in human excrement and toilet paper on city, foothills and forest trails. I have long wondered why there are no portable toilets at most trailheads in the city, such as La Tierra and Dale Ball, and the national forest at Atalaya and Picacho. Trails have become more crowded, and it is inevitable that users will need to relieve themselves before or after activities.
Last spring at the start of the pandemic, I spoke to volunteers doing trail work at La Tierra’s Cuchara Trailhead. When I asked them about portable toilets, they told me there were plans to install them at La Tierra and elsewhere. A year has passed, and there are more people on trails but still no toilets. It seems portable toilets would be an easy solution to the problem. When will the city step up to take care of its parks and open spaces? They are so important for our physical and mental well-being. If the city can’t or won’t, is there a fund residents could contribute to or an organization like Santa Fe Conservation Trust that might take up this cause?
Katie Arnold
Santa Fe
Time for inspections, May 9
Bryan Byrd’s column (“Traffic noise is shattering peace in city,” My View, May 2) points to a real problem, but his proposed solution (greater local enforcement) is inadequate. Given the lax (well, nonexistent) traffic enforcement in Santa Fe, especially on red lights — worse than anywhere I’ve lived, including New York City — it’s unrealistic to think the police will start monitoring sound levels. The real solution to megaphonic tailpipes is for the Legislature to join most of the rest of the states and require annual motor vehicle (including motorcycle) inspections, which would include a monitor of decibels. Inspections would also root out unroadworthy, dangerous vehicles and crack down on diesel pickups that have been illegally modified to spew maximum fumes into the air.
Randall Balmer
Santa Fe
Open the libraries, May 16
I moved here 2½ years ago, and I think Santa Fe and New Mexico have done an outstanding job respecting the governor’s policies during the pandemic. But I would love to know why Santa Fe libraries are still closed for in-person visits. I came here from Connecticut, where the libraries have been physically open over two months now. Please, can we reopen a great resource for the community?
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
City candidates must share views on water planning, June 15
Builders in Santa Fe have to offset their water use so there is no increase in demand. That sounds wise and reasonable, but Stephen Wiman, a retired geologist who served on Santa Fe’s Water Conservation Committee, provides eye-opening information in the 2020 Watershed Association newsletter. “One way that a builder can offset the projected water use is by buying water rights from the city’s ‘water bank.’ What is little known is that the city’s water bank includes water conserved by residents participating in conservation programs. The water bank is, therefore, a mechanism whereby water conservation is actually enabling growth.”
Santa Fe is widely recognized as a regional leader in water conservation. But do Santa Feans know the water they save is being used to subsidize new developments? We’re in an election year. Ask those running for city government about their plan for balancing continued growth with deepening drought.
Lisa Gray Fisher
Santa Fe
Spiff up the flag, June 23
The use of the Zia symbol (stolen from Zia Pueblo) on the New Mexico state flag is controversial, and maybe the selection of red and gold to represent Spain is controversial, too. But this letter is not about that controversy but the need to update the general look of our state flag.
When you drive on Cerrillos Road, you can observe multiple state flags waving above the Tin-Nee-Ann Trading Co. It is obvious that our New Mexico state flag looks lackluster compared to the bold Colorado and Texas flags. At a minimum, the state should evaluate updating the Zia symbol to make it larger, more bold and brighter. An outline of volcanic mountains and a piñon tree or two in the background would be a nice addition.
Laura Reich
Santa Fe
Speak up for recreation, July 6
Public recreation is fundamental to a healthy and vibrant community, which is why it is so distressing to assess where Santa Fe stands today.
All of our public tennis courts are in disrepair. With more than 400 pickleball players in the Santa Fe area, there are no public outdoor courts. Our only outdoor pool is closed due to neglect. Our only public golf course struggles to maintain a minimal level of quality due to underbudgeting and staffing.
One must conclude that a long-term history of parochial politics and the absence of long-term planning and budgeting have left us in our current state. Our public recreation needs are considerable; our leadership needs from our governing body are considerable. Who will speak up?
Jim Hille
Santa Fe
Faithful servants, July 13
The Caballeros de Vargas is a group of men who hold dear the traditions of the church and the traditions of Santa Fe (“Caballeros president, board member step down,” July 9). They have served faithfully for many years with many of their members being lifelong servants of the community and of the church. I personally have observed them over the years and admired their devotion to the church through our blessed mother Mary. I continue to support them in their mission and look forward to being with them in prayer soon. I am in communication with their leadership and have every confidence they will continue to be the beloved faithful servants they have always been.
The Rev. Tim Martinez
rector, Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis
Santa Fe
Tips for service, Aug. 1
Put New Mexico legislators on the state payroll? Pay them minimum wage, and if they provide good service, tip them.
Ray Lopez
Santa Fe
Keep up Marty Sanchez, Aug. 11
During the past bleak months of social distancing and restrictions on activities, Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe has been a haven for those of us lucky enough to get out and play the course. We put on our masks and we walked from tees to greens as often as possible. Our cherished city course kept many of us healthy in mind and body through the pandemic. Now, we need the city to keep Marty healthy. The course needs a stable, fully supported professional crew, grounds and facilities upgrades and repairs, and a renewed commitment to an excellent course for our community. More than 25 years ago, the city pledged to transform the federal public lands where the golf course and the municipal fields now stand into recreational resources for all of us. Don’t let that commitment fade now when we need these facilities more than ever.
Sarah Schlanger
Santa Fe
It’s war, folks, Sept. 7
We are watching a war being waged on women. Take the outrageous law in Texas that would deputize ordinary citizens and pay them $10,000 to sue anyone who aids in or performs an abortion. It’s time for women to unite and refuse to vote for any Republican.
M.G. McCaffrey
Santa Fe
Cyclists can't always count on bike lanes, Sept. 19
Santa Fe motorists: Please park your car, get out and inspect what passes for a bike lane in Santa Fe before scolding your bike-riding neighbors ("Not the bike lane," Sept. 15). The perils of trying to stay in the bike lane are many. Trash cans, parked cars and untrimmed vegetation force bicyclists to swerve in and out of the bike lane, sometimes at no more than 50-foot intervals. Loose trash that has drifted or been dragged to the side of the road must be dodged frequently. And, the “lane” itself, blacktop that abuts concrete down the center of the lane, creates a perfect seam for bicycle tires to get caught in. Imagine motorists, instead of rolling down your clear and smooth lane, having to dodge frequent obstacles and live in fear of encountering a road hazard that could flip your car over. You might not want to stay in your lane, either.
Catherine Sayler
Santa Fe
Restore the obelisk, Sept. 26
I want to address those individuals who have taken it upon themselves to recommend replacements for the torn-down Soldiers’ Monument on the Plaza. To those who recommend a fountain, getting quotes from artists from throughout the U.S. or some other statue, etc., thank you for your suggestions. Most local Santa Feans want the obelisk that made the Soldiers’ Monument repaired and returned.
The obelisk was placed there to honor our soldiers who fought with the North to get rid of slavery. We want the monument back to honor those soldiers who fought to stop slavery and Southern aggression. Wording on the offensive plaque was removed long before the toppling, and the plaque was never meant to be part of the obelisk. It should not be part of the replacement. Respect the wishes of our ancestors and those of us now in Santa Fe whose ancestors paid the ultimate price for freedom.
Terry and Albert Rivera
Santa Fe
Clean it up, Oct. 3
Cerrillos Road has never been the most attractive part of town, but over the past 25 years that I have lived in this city, I have never seen it look worse. Piles of garbage, needles and human waste are everywhere. Is there no way that our mayor, so busy promoting his “great successes” for reelection, can get this street cleaned up?
Melissa Martinez
Santa Fe
Courting trouble, Nov. 7
We use the city of Santa Fe’s public tennis courts and are concerned by the lack of maintenance and accessibility. We have visited and surveyed all 19 courts and found the following conditions. We think the eight courts at Atalaya, Larragoite and Herb Martinez are not playable due to deteriorated surfaces. The two courts at Fort Marcy were converted into six new pickleball courts, with new surface, nets and windscreens. The five courts at Alto are in good condition. The four courts at Salvador Perez are playable, but their surface is starting to deteriorate and one court was re-lined for pickleball.
That means tennis players in Santa Fe currently have only nine playable courts. None of these courts are in the southwest or south-side neighborhoods. This is not about tennis vs. pickleball. We have played both. We are concerned not only about the condition of the tennis courts but also about the lack of courts, both pickleball and tennis, in the south side and southwest neighborhoods. We all deserve well-maintained and accessible parks, recreational facilities and open space. Regina Wheeler, director of the city’s Public Works Department, and Melissa MacDonald, acting director of the city parks, have told me they have prioritized obtaining the funds to repair all of the city’s courts starting with those that are currently unusable. Let’s hope the mayor and the city councilors follow through and get this accomplished before next spring.
Janie Miller and Maggie Odell
Santa Fe
Plenty of plastic, Nov. 14
Regarding plastic pollution said to be created by the pandemic. It has been stated there are 26,000 tons of plastic in the ocean. After driving to Albuquerque on Wednesday, I would estimate there are another four to five tons along Interstate 25.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
Shelter needs more room, Dec. 1
The Pete’s Place location of the Interfaith Community Shelter always was much too small — it’s a tight squeeze, with the men’s and women’s sleeping areas; kitchen and dining room; offices; restrooms; cramped showering facilities; and filled-to-the-brim storage; not to mention the too-tight parking (I was on the demolition crew that helped tear out the inside a decade ago). If, by some chance, the former Mazda building across Cerrillos Road from the shelter could be acquired, it would be expensive but ideal. The NIMBY objections could be eliminated, and the shelter would remain centrally located on the No. 2 bus line. The property and building carry the potential to become something grand and fully adequate to the max. I see it as becoming a one-stop spot for street-level social services.
The current clientele and crowd at Pete’s is acclimated to doing their things on-premises as things stand — especially along the street I refer to as “Pete’s skid row.” Many of us are aware it has become a 24/7 haven for a largely young set of street people to conduct drug-dealing, manifest unsightliness and go about unsavory activities, such as shooting up in plain sight. A giant reboot is in order. If the funding and the real estate can be found for a fully functional, expanded social service operation at the former Mazda site, let’s begin some preliminary talks now.
Richard Dean Jacob
Santa Fe
Stop the disaster, Dec. 4
The PNM/Avangrid TV ads are beautiful and appealing, but they are straight-out lying to us. This merger would only benefit the wealthy. It would be catastrophic for New Mexico. We can learn from the misadventures of Maine, where Avangrid purchased its largest local utility, to see just how dreadful this company is. The utility had abysmal customer satisfaction; a history of outages and failed reliability; a failed billing system; shut-off notices sent during the coronavirus pandemic winter against Maine state law; a complete absence of consideration of ratepayer and public benefit in the merger proposal; lack of commitment to or expertise in renewable energy; and a complete disregard for laws and regulation. Public Regulation Commission members, we are counting on you to reject this disastrous merger. New Mexico has suffered enough at the hands of PNM. This merger would be even worse.
Meg Meltz
Santa Fe
