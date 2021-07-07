In spite of a brief decrease in greenhouse gas emissions during the pandemic, temperatures have continued to rise, drying out the West. The climate only will get worse as we get back to normal, building back better than ever.
The situation described in the (“Dwindling water, dwindling dollars,” July 4) is one more indication that ranching in the arid West is unsustainable, as the climate continues to shift. There is not enough water in the upper Colorado River for the San Juan Chama Project to divert water across the Continental Divide into the Rio Grande to grow cattle feed and allow Santa Fe to continue endless growth. The infrastructure bills that Congress is considering will not reduce climate change. We have had over a century of physical infrastructure to move water, along with the legal infrastructure to guarantee rights to nonexistent water. We have run out of water to steal.
Marc Bedner
Santa Fe
Say no, New Mexico
When the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant was agreed to by the state many years ago, the state was told by the Department of Energy what would be dumped at WIPP would be “… defense-generated TRU waste from DOE sites around the country. TRU waste consists of clothing, tools, rags, residues, debris, soil and other items contaminated with small amounts of plutonium and other man-made radioactive elements.” Now the DOE wants to expand WIPP to dump 100,000 pounds or more of plutonium and use New Mexico as a plutonium dump, essentially forever.
New Mexico never agreed to this egregious action. The DOE is planning to violate promises made to New Mexico. The DOE should find another site to take this plutonium. New Mexico state officials should insist the plutonium not come to WIPP.
George Anastas
Albuquerque
Saying goodbye
We are writing to express our sorrow and frustration at Ten Thousand Waves’ decision not to reinstate community soaking, specifically the women’s tub. We were both born in Santa Fe, and Ten Thousand Waves was the first soaking experience we ever had; our parents brought us to the community tub when we were children.
As adults, we have always loved the women’s tub — alone, together as sisters and with friends. Having a restorative community space dedicated to women was a beautiful and profound gift. There are very few places where women can come to be together in a safe and relaxing way.
The women’s tub was one of the things that made Santa Fe worthy of its reputation for being different — more locally oriented, more interested in community than money. The loss of the tub for the women of Santa Fe is deeply felt. We will continue to be mothers and sisters, to do much of the most difficult labor — physical, mental and emotional — in schools and hospitals, at home and at the office but without feeling the support and care that the women’s tub used to provide.
Amelia and Sarah Stickney
Santa Fe
What will it take?
What is wrong with people? We are in a serious drought and for the past several nights there have been lots and lots of fireworks being shot off in my neighborhood.
Tonight was the worst of all. Nonstop since sunset. I did call the police and was assured they are patrolling to stop these things, but they haven’t come to my neighborhood. Nor have they in previous years when I’ve called in a complaint. I know from previous years this will go on for several more nights, perhaps until the end of this month. I really wish the police could actually show up and stop the fireworks. What will it take? A fire that kills several people? I hope not.
Sheila Hartney
Santa Fe
Stop the free-for-all
How is it enough people don’t realize that setting fireworks in neighborhoods isn’t entertaining to all they impact? It actually terrorizes and triggers. Think about our veterans who have PTSD, and let’s not forget the impact on domestic and wild animals alike.
This year seemed particularly egregious with explosions happening days prior to the Fourth, occurring into the night (after 2 a.m. in South Capitol) and even as early as 6:15 a.m.
No police, no common courtesy, just terrifying, polluting noise that kept me and my panicked dog up for hours, and I know I was not alone. The Fourth should celebrate freedom and independence from aggressors.
It was not designed to become a free-for-all with incendiary devices. Let’s all take a moment to think about those, peoole and animal alike, who suffer, some at great expense, when you choose to set match to firework.
Barbara Klein
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.