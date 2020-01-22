Regarding the high crimes and misdemeanors detailed in the articles of impeachment of President Donald Trump, this historic quote still rings true: “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive!” — Sir Walter Scott, 1808.
As every day brings more evidence to light, it certainly appears Trump is finally getting caught in his web of deceit. It seems timely that Martin Luther King Jr. Day coincides with the Senate trial. As the Rev. King so eloquently stated, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” Let the Senate impeachment trial “… bend toward justice.” If found guilty, this president needs to go.
William Ferguson
Santa Fe
Everyone benefits
The New Mexico True campaign, combined with the incredible adventures and experiences offered across our great state, have been vital in significantly boosting our economy.
The New Mexico Department of Tourism announced that tourism in 2018 saw 7 percent growth, well above the typical 3 percent year-over-year growth nationally, according to the U.S. Travel Association. That’s a total of $7.1 billion spent with New Mexico businesses and attractions. Increasing the Tourism Department’s budget will help New Mexico further enhance its visibility and increase economic development. The cycle of business and industry growth created by a thriving tourism industry creates high-paying jobs, allowing us to promote even more offerings to our visitors; it attracts new residents and provides career opportunities for the next generation of New Mexicans.
Our Tourism Department has proven a return on investment and can do more when given more. When we invest in the promotion of our state and its diverse offerings, everyone benefits.
Tonya Stinson
executive director
Farmington Convention and Visitors Bureau
Response to shifting climate
Piñon-juniper removal on state land, Section 16, on Glorieta Mesa has recently drawn public criticism. Let me offer some balance to the dialogue. Observation and scientific study taught me there is great variability in piñon-juniper ecosystems, each piñon-juniper type requiring its own management approach. The piñon-
juniper trees on Section 16 that grow on fine soils have grown into what naturally should be grassland maintained by natural fire and natural grazing. Lack thereof prompted the tree removal.
If done in ways that leave the persistent woodland on the stony slopes intact, and if the removal does not damage the soil or spread the slash too thickly, grassland will rebound and create natural ground cover against erosion and provide forage for insects, birds and wildlife. It also will develop soil carbon in excess of what piñon-juniper trees can do on this soil type. Planned, rotational grazing will strengthen the natural sod. Here, this is the best response to a shifting climate, while generating income from grazing fees for schools.
Jan-Willem Jansens
owner
Ecotone Landscape Planning LLC
Santa Fe
Pitching cannabis
There is nothing wrong with medical marijuana for those who need it. But the idea of recreational marijuana is an oxymoron. Beside the number of drunken drivers (recreational alcohol?) on our roads, would users be any more willing to refrain from pot before driving? I hope our legislators are considerate enough to think about how many people will be affected negatively if such legislation is approved.
Carol Lachman
Santa Fe
So long, Windows 7
Microsoft has decided it no longer will provide support and security updates for one of its most popular operating systems, Windows 7. The same thing happened with Windows XP years ago. This will send millions of perfectly good PCs to the trash heap. We have decided we will no longer support Microsoft. Sayonara, Windows.
Patrick Delaney
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.