As an independent contractor, I tried to use the New Mexico Unemployment Insurance Operation Center website to file a claim under the new guidelines of the pandemic stimulus bill. Instructions say we first need to file a claim for standard unemployment insurance, then when we are rejected, to file a claim as an independent contractor. Yet filing any type of claim seems impossible at this point and an exercise in futility. It’s not just Catch 22, it’s Catch 23, 24 and 25, ad infinitum.
The website is malfunctioning in many places, with edit buttons missing or not working and information not being saved after I clicked submit. I made a list of the webpages with problems, which I would love to email to someone there — but its creators do not provide an email address anywhere that I could find. They list only a phone number, and people are supposed to call only on the day of the week corresponding to the last digit of their Social Security number. I called multiple times today, and the automated voicemail kept saying all representatives are busy and to call back later. There is no option to stay on the line and hold for the next available representative.
Suggestion: Please give people a way to communicate with you — an email address and, for phone calls, an option to stay on the line and hold for a live representative. It should not be this difficult.
Patricia Waldygo
Glorieta
Lives saved
If Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham had been president instead of Donald Trump up to and during our current pandemic, the United States could have 30 percent fewer COVID-19 deaths than it now has, or only 14,700 deaths instead of 49,000 (as of this writing). New Mexico currently has three deaths per 100,000 people while the U.S. has 10 per 100,000, making our death rate 30 percent of the national rate. Three cheers for Lujan Grisham! Would indeed she were our current president.
Allison Lemons
Santa Fe
Surprise!
In one of the surprise moves of the NFL Draft, Denver used its first pick on ... Ohio State. “We think this will fill some of our immediate needs,” said an elated John Elway.
Steve Saylor
Santa Fe
A good read
Thank you, Karen Foss, for the insightful, thought-
provoking column (“What will we do with our second chance?” My View, April 26). Excellent column.
Joseph Padilla
Santa Fe
Blame him
For those getting angry with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, let’s not forget who let this happen. President Donald Trump! He knew all about the threat of a pandemic from the start. I suggest that you people who are angry take it out on the personal responsible, Trump.
Gloria Lopez
Grants
War president
Several days after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, the territorial governor of Hawaii received the following correspondence from President Franklin D. Roosevelt:
Dear Governor:
It’s been a week since Pearl Harbor and all I’ve heard from you is “get me more ships, get me more planes.” There’s not been one word of thanks for all the ships and planes I gave you before the bombing. You want more ships and planes, talk to Florida; the Florida governor knows how to show gratitude.
As for my executive power, yes, the Constitution gives me unlimited power when it comes to fighting war. That’s why I’ve given all the governors of our great nation the order to figure out how to win it. As it is, I’ve got my hands full with the fake media reporting that we were surprised by the Pearl Harbor bombing.
Not true at all. We’ve lured the enemy into a false feeling of victory. If we can hold out until spring, many smart people have told me, the enemy will quit the war to pack for summer vacation.
Oh, and BTW, this morning, while enjoying my breakfast of French fries (the French are such losers but they know how to cook a potatoe [sic]) I thought to myself, “I bet if a person drank molten lead it would make him bulletproof.”
Sincerely,
Your Very Stable Genius, FDR
Correspondence discovered by …
Steve Sans
Silver City
Governor knows best
To be 100 percent safe and 100 percent protected, I agree that we should stay locked down for as long as it takes to make sure we have zero COVID-19 cases in the state. Yes, we will lose most of the small operations, the mom and pop establishments and restaurants, hair salons, and all manner of businesses, but we need to be safe from all harm that the virus can bring. The good news is that the large stores will be much stronger when the little guys and gals are shut down. Remember too, that this is ALL President Trump’s fault, only his! Our governor knows what is best.
I’m just another American supporting the nanny state plan of full protection for the people and big stores.
Mark Coble
Santa Fe
Test of loyalty
In the pathetic primary campaign between Claire Chase and Yvette Herrell for the GOP nomination in the 2nd Congressional district, where each is trying to show that she is more pro-Trump than her opponent, there is one ultimate test: Who is willing to inject a disinfectant and take an antimalarial drug to protect against COVID-19?
Ken Costello
Santa Fe
