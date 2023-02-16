Americans leaving the United States each year to live in other countries average 9.4 million, a number growing faster than the U.S. population itself. The top reasons for leaving are:

• Cost of living: Their money will go further in other countries.

• Gun violence: Guns and money trump saving lives. It seems our government would rather traumatize children with active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks and put the rest of the population in fear of attending church, concerts, going shopping or going to work — you name it — than pass safer gun laws and rid us of weapons of war on our streets.