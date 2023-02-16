Americans leaving the United States each year to live in other countries average 9.4 million, a number growing faster than the U.S. population itself. The top reasons for leaving are:
• Cost of living: Their money will go further in other countries.
• Gun violence: Guns and money trump saving lives. It seems our government would rather traumatize children with active shooter drills and bulletproof backpacks and put the rest of the population in fear of attending church, concerts, going shopping or going to work — you name it — than pass safer gun laws and rid us of weapons of war on our streets.
• Cost of health care and poor quality of health care in U.S. Ex-pats are looking for affordable health care that puts patients well-being first, not profits.
• The toxic and social political divide. We have a government that no longer works for nor serves the people.
A sad commentary on a country that the rest of the world used to envy.
Paula McClean
Santa Fe
A true community
The skating rink in the Genoveva Chavez Community Center is a true community open to everyone and every age. Even disabled people, such as myself, can skate there. This is a reality today but not for long. From behind closed doors a new, fictitious community has been constructed through clever rhetoric with a private, exclusive group now is laying claim to the ice rink.
They say, “we are the community, too” and want the rink for playing men’s soccer. No women, children and disabled, but only grown men using the community rink for private enjoyment. I can attend as a spectator but I am excluded from the boys club. I’m all for a community soccer field, even building an indoor one, but not at the expense of our true and real community.
Dennis Cronin
Santa Fe
Skaters won't quit
We, the skating community, will not back down or embrace the demands of the city and David Fresquez and his Major Arena Soccer League 2 franchise for shared use of the ice rink. While James Barron points out ("Dear skating community: It's only six days," Feb. 7) it would only be two days out of the month lost to the indoor soccer team, let me point out some other things. As a parent of a teenager who plays on the Santa Fe Capitals youth hockey league, partner to a player on the adult recreational hockey league and daughter to an Old Timer Skater, the adult league for over 50-year olds (my 80-year-old dad skates and plays pick up hockey weekly), we are using the rink close to every week day and definitely weekends December through March.
Additionally, as an educator in the community, I have seen the impact the ice rink has on young people — from birthday parties, to dates, to family/recreational skate time, to competitive figure skating and hockey. The bottom line is, young people need things to do in this town, and skating is a good thing for them to do. To say that “Santa Fe is more of a soccer town than it is — and maybe ever will be — a place for hockey” is false. We are a multisport town. But, if like you say, Santa Fe really is a “soccer town," then make a devoted space for indoor and outdoor soccer teams (both recreational and semi-professional) to play. The midtown campus is ready and waiting.
In the meantime, the ice skating community is up for battle.
Lucy Blake Ranney
Santa Fe
Turn on the signals
Santa Fe is often referred to as the City Different. And it is in many positive and some negative ways. What I’ve noticed in driving around Santa Fe is that it appears many of the automobiles being driven in our city do not have turn signals installed. It may be just my imagination, but a few days ago, I was sitting at a left turn, waiting for the green light. Of the three or four vehicles ahead of me, also waiting to turn left, none of them used their turn indicators when the light finally went green.
So I started to pay attention to this phenomenon, and for the rest of the day while I was driving around carrying out my errands, I noticed at least three out of five of all drivers turning left or right, did not use a turn signal. Not only is this careless and inconsiderate driving, but it is also dangerous and probably partially accounts for the high number of traffic accidents we have in Santa Fe. Please Santa Fe drivers, use your turn signals and make our roads safer for all of us.