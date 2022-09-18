I’d kindly like to challenge the opinion that the Santa Fe Suites on St. Francis Drive is responsible for the increase of homelessness. It has increased everywhere. I would suggest the lack of affordable housing, no location for a safe encampment, challenges in accessing mental health services and addiction may be more likely contributing factors.
The Suites is actually a solution to homelessness, where on-site supportive services and coordination of care is provided. Approximately two-thirds of the Santa Fe Suites residents have experienced homelessness or have been precariously housed. The only “free-for-all” activity occurring at the Suites is excellent supportive services. Let's replicate it.
Ericka Kidd
program manager
St. Elizabeth Shelter
Santa Fe
Out with the old
I am responding to the humorous and poignant letter James Cooke wrote concerning the Obelisk and CHART controversy ("Plaza's big box appears to be permanent," Letters to the Editor, Sept. 11). After doing a lot of research recently on the matachines dance, I understand just what that miraculous dance invites us to do: to get along together no matter what our differences or beliefs. Whatever replaces the unresolved "big box" can really have no meaning at all unless it has all the meaning for all of us here now.
Since the Zia symbol already has been colonized by the powers of our government, the “fused” sacred meaning might serve everyone well. We use it to sell beer, foods, flags and architectural doodads. The Zia symbol is about life, cycles, changes and directions. I propose a sculpture, 10 feet by 10 feet, of the Zia symbol. I propose dancing the matachines with intention, on the Plaza, as the ritual of coming together and consider the Zia as the replacement for the obelisk and old, obsolete ideas.
Sally Blakemore
Santa Fe
Calling it out
Thank you, dear ex-leader, for promulgating a phrase that so beautifully demonstrates your linguistic preeminence. You and your gaggle of sycophants have been attempting to demonstrate that no difference exists between Hillary Clinton's barely consequential email issues with your own criminal theft of America’s top secret documents — documents you transported to your private Florida beach club.
This effort of yours brings to mind a phrase you popularized in several of your harangues. You used it to disparage our nation’s investigation into the corruption of your administration. The phrase? “It was all bull----.”
And it is, dear Leader. Unlike so many things you’ve falsely claimed credit for, that term is yours. And it fits no one better. There is zero equality between the stains you manufactured to smear Secretary Clinton and the seditious dealings in which you have engaged. Thank you for labeling his ploy of yours, Dear ex-Leader.
David Paulsen
Santa Fe
United against
The September issue of the AARP Bulletin is touting the Inflation Reduction Act as a wonderful new law that will (finally) bring down the cost of prescription drugs for older Americans. The article claims people across the political spectrum support this, with the only opposition coming from big drug companies. AARP did not mention the fact that no Republicans voted for the bill. I just thought it was significant to note Republicans in the House and Senate, to a person, voted against the bill.
Nancy Nickell
Santa Fe
Thanks, Thornburg
Yesterday afternoon while driving home, I saw a bunch of people on Ridgetop Road picking up trash. I stopped to ask who they were. They told me they were Thornburg employees. I thanked them as they stood there with their bags and hands full. But I want to thank Thornburg publicly for a needed service to my neighborhood. It was very much appreciated. Thornburg is always an example of how corporations and communities can work together.