I’d kindly like to challenge the opinion that the Santa Fe Suites on St. Francis Drive is responsible for the increase of homelessness. It has increased everywhere. I would suggest the lack of affordable housing, no location for a safe encampment, challenges in accessing mental health services and addiction may be more likely contributing factors.

The Suites is actually a solution to homelessness, where on-site supportive services and coordination of care is provided. Approximately two-thirds of the Santa Fe Suites residents have experienced homelessness or have been precariously housed. The only “free-for-all” activity occurring at the Suites is excellent supportive services. Let's replicate it.

Ericka Kidd

Popular in the Community