The Another View editorial from the Washington Post (“Mr. President, it’s time to end death penalty,” Jan. 28) lists a few objections to the death penalty, but one is missing. Included are its unfair application, expense, lack of crime deterrence, dwindling public support and, later, “affront to human dignity.” The one objection missing is that such an extreme and irreversible action of “the state” is just too much for a nation such as ours. No political entity should have or exercise the authority or power to decide to end a person’s life. That’s just too big for a representative democracy that decries tyranny, as at least we used to.
Bill Humphreys
Santa Fe
Hard to understand
I am shocked, dismayed and worried about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s governance. Her unwavering allegiance to oil and gas production is beyond comprehension. I understand fossil fuel production provides big revenues when the price per barrel is up, but in the age of climate catastrophe, crippling drought and in a state with over 20 percent of the population living in poverty and the middle class struggling, Democrats without vision or courage for the changes needed are no longer viable and should be removed. With public power gaining momentum in the Legislature and at home, the governor’s clean futures and blue hydrogen acts are folly and time-wasting concessions to the fossil fuel industry, her back turned on the people. Write to/call your representatives in New Mexico and Washington, and tell them New Mexicans are smart and organized enough to produce our own energy.
Susan Tarman
Santa Fe
Muddled coverage
I wish to raise the issue of the new state-run health care marketplace, BeWellNM, failing in its responsibilities. I speak from personal experience and with direct knowledge of others in my circle having significant problems. I also know from other sources that many New Mexicans have been victims of the marketplace’s inability to fulfill its role. Personally, in late January, I still have no confirmation of 2022 coverage. I paid my January premium in November. In an emergency situation, I am effectively without health insurance.
I have been advised, after countless hours on the phone and multiple escalations and written complaints, that my coverage will be retroactive. There is no emergency medical provider who will settle for “don’t worry, you’ll get my insurance details later.” Fortunately, I have a very understanding physician who knows my situation. The office has other patients in my position. Can we return to the federally run health care marketplace? I was always confident I had medical insurance through that system.
Robert Maynard
Taos
Well-deserved, superintendent
The members of the leadership circle of the Coalition for Public Education congratulate Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez on the well-deserved extension of his contract by the Santa Fe Public Schools Board of Education.
We meet with Chavez regularly. We collaborate with him on a number of initiatives and find him to be a responsive, respectful, focused, approachable and action-oriented leader. He relates easily with parents and community members alike. He participates in School Advisory Council meetings and listens carefully to community input. Chavez responds promptly when approached about community proposals such as encouraging Santa Fe city staff to volunteer in our schools during their work hours, writing a community voices column in The Santa Fe New Mexican and supporting the STEM-plus program (House Bill 115). He actively advocates for the community schools model as an effective approach to address the social, emotional and academic needs of all students.
In sum, particularly in these challenging times, Superintendent Chavez has been a dedicated, confident, decisive and thoughtful leader. He clearly is committed to supporting teachers and making classroom experiences for students more engaging. He never forgets that teachers and students are at the heart of our work.
Judy Reinhartz
for the leadership circle
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.