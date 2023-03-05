Regarding the letter (“Violence never changes,” Feb. 20) by Phillip T. Kehoe, sir, you are right; we will not change. In the United States, the god of guns demands human sacrifice, and we must supply. Please remember that other cultures that engaged in human sacrifice often picked the young as being the best offering for their god.

My suggestion, sir, is this: If you are not ready to move to a civilized country, at least train yourself to read or listen to or watch as little as possible about such events. This will help your mental health. In fact, I think we should start a campaign to get the news media to stop reporting these events. I believe that this reporting might very well make the problem worse and it certainly does not help.

James Pierce