Regarding the letter (“Violence never changes,” Feb. 20) by Phillip T. Kehoe, sir, you are right; we will not change. In the United States, the god of guns demands human sacrifice, and we must supply. Please remember that other cultures that engaged in human sacrifice often picked the young as being the best offering for their god.
My suggestion, sir, is this: If you are not ready to move to a civilized country, at least train yourself to read or listen to or watch as little as possible about such events. This will help your mental health. In fact, I think we should start a campaign to get the news media to stop reporting these events. I believe that this reporting might very well make the problem worse and it certainly does not help.
James Pierce
Santa Fe
Let 'em fly
Now that it has been about 25 years since Queen Debbie [Jaramillo] was mayor of Santa Fe, will the City Council please vote to allow hot air balloons to fly over Santa Fe. I miss the sight and sounds of hot air balloons overhead on weekends.
Norm Kaczmarek
Santa Fe
A soccer fan
In regard to the recent news of Santa Fe receiving a professional indoor soccer team, I got really excited. Let me say that in addition to soccer, I am also a fan of hockey and figure skating. Having said that, the news of controversy of certain individuals vehemently opposed to sharing the facilities is concerning.
¿Cuál es el problema?
In my view, the most underserved segment of our community are huge soccer fans. So, why the pushback? Are there subtler and darker reasons for the unwillingness to share a taxpayer resource? I hope and pray this isn't the case. As a community, let's get behind this project. Consider it a gift to Santa Feans. All Santa Feans.
¿Verdad?
Ken Parsons
Santa Fe
BOOKKIDS would like to thank The New Mexican for the article about our nonprofit's book giveaway at Nina Otero Community School ("Creating young readers," March 1). This 2022-23 school year, we have given books to the children at Sweeney Elementary, Chaparral Elementary and Amy Biehl Community School. BOOKKIDS will be at Aspen Community Magnet School in a week and end the year at Ramirez Thomas Elementary School.
Every child at these schools gets five books of their own choosing to take home. Our goals are to establish at-home libraries and to encourage reading in the home. It is our job to inspire our young citizens to read. Volunteers and donations are needed, however. To volunteer or to donate, please contact BOOKKIDS, Debbie Maloney, debbiemaloney1gmail.com or go to BOOKKIDS, Santa Fe on Facebook.
Debbie Maloney
Santa Fe
What's affordable?
I am a bit skeptical about using the average prices of houses of Santa Fe ("Economist finds housing gap in S.F. getting worse," March 2). Since Santa Fe has a relatively high portion of luxury homes, costing a million dollars and much more, using an average or mean metric would seem to distort the issue at hand. Specifically, there may be an adequate number of adequate and affordable housing for middle class families that cost substantially less than $520,000.
Economist Avilia Bueno gives the impression that because the medium-income family can't afford a $520,000 house, there is an "affordability" problem. That seems absurd and, of course her advice would be to have more governmental intervention. The last thing we need is for the City Council and the Mayor to offer us the benefit of their “wisdom” on solving a problem. I also question why Bueno used the medium metric for income but the mean metric for house prices. Would that make housing less affordable than what it really is? I am not sure; I will think about that more. I encourage others to do as well.