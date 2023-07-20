I admire Cormac McCarthy’s writing, but having read The Road, I’m confident that invoking that spirit into Cerrillos is a camino we don’t want to go down (“Rename Cerrillos as Cormac McCarthy Road,” Ringside Seat, July 19). Cormac McCarthy Street, Avenue, Calle, Avenida — but please, not Road.

Rebecca Davis

Santa Fe

Recommended for you