I admire Cormac McCarthy’s writing, but having read The Road, I’m confident that invoking that spirit into Cerrillos is a camino we don’t want to go down (“Rename Cerrillos as Cormac McCarthy Road,” Ringside Seat, July 19). Cormac McCarthy Street, Avenue, Calle, Avenida — but please, not Road.
Rebecca Davis
Santa Fe
Apocalyptic
Regarding Milan Simonich’s proposal to rename Cerrillos Road as Cormac McCarthy Road (Ringside Seat, July 19), a more fitting idea to acknowledge the great novelist and his view of our civilization would be to change the name of Santa Fe’s most hellish thoroughfare to The Road.
Hal Espen
Santa Fe
Walk the floor
I have been reading the articles on the Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society. My suggestion to CEO Jack Hagerman and other administrators would be to get out of your offices and see what is happening on the floor.
We must look at the issues that are not being reported affecting the care of the animals. Walk the floor; see the maintenance issues that aren’t being addressed. Volunteers have fixed fences on their own; dog walkers are carrying their phones being distracted away from the dogs.
I also don’t think there’s enough attention in adoptions on putting the correct dogs with the correct families. Train volunteers and staff better and show your appreciation. The answer isn’t to stop volunteering and donating, as that only affects the animals. Hold management accountable to do their jobs.
Laura Moore
Santa Fe
Protect the Pecos
I commend The Santa Fe New Mexican for its recent endorsement of protections for Pecos Canyon and the surrounding watershed (“New urgency to halt return of mining in the Pecos,” Our View, May 7). In 2019, we learned an international mining company had acquired thousands of acres of mining claims in a region where our organization is supporting efforts to improve stream health and restore a unique population of Rio Grande cutthroat trout. New mining in the watershed threatens everything we have been working to restore.
The Pecos is one of our state’s most popular fishing destinations, drawing anglers from across the state to fish and camp and enjoy time in a beautiful environment.
But the area is much more than a fishing destination. It’s a source of clean water for communities and farms, a place to connect with nature, and a watershed with deep cultural value. It’s a place we must protect for future generations, and a mineral withdrawal would do that.
Gary Moran
president
Truchas Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Santa Fe
Beyond aspartame
The World Health Organization’s decision to label aspartame a “possible human carcinogen” has drawn extensive press coverage and commentary. Its determination that processed meats like ham, bacon, sausage and hot dogs are a Group I carcinogen (far more serious, in the same category as tobacco smoke and asbestos) has been underreported. About 1 million deaths per year are attributable to tobacco smoke, according to the Global Disease Burden Project.
In comparison, roughly 644,000 deaths stem from consumption of processed meats, which heightens the risk for colorectal cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease, according to the same source. In the words of The Washington Post, (Don’t fret over aspartame, but keep learning, “Another View,” July 15). Educate yourself especially about the health hazards associated with processed meats.
Gary Kowalski
Santa Fe
Good ol’ days?
The last two years have colored the way I look at life. What I took for granted — doctor’s appointments, dental appointments — now seem to be a faded memory. I was guilty of thinking like this, but my romantic memories of the past were dispelled today.
My dentist, Scott Elledge, has been treating me for a virus that is attacking my teeth. This has required repeated dental visits and a large dental bill. Dr. Elledge is doing all he can to keep my costs down and still provide me with top dental care. Maybe yesteryear wasn’t so good.
John Quintana
Santa Fe
Captivated by opera
I had the wonderful opportunity to attend the dress rehearsal of Rusalka at the Santa Fe Opera. It was a special occasion as the audience was filled with numerous New Mexico youth, thanks to the Opera’s Youth Nights program, which has been running since 1959. The opera lasted for approximately three hours, and the children in the audience remained captivated throughout the performance. And it’s no surprise why — the set, costumes, music, and singing (in Czech!) were truly outstanding.
Among the performers, Mia Moore stood out and stole the show. However, I might be a bit biased because she was in my third grade class last year at Atalaya Elementary.
Bravi to the Santa Fe Opera for consistently delivering world-class performances to the city and for making the arts accessible to the youth of Santa Fe and surrounding areas.
Anastasia Wooldridge
Santa Fe