In discussions about the health care worker shortages, I often hear that we need to improve “training” for nurses. That immediately gets my attention. Nurses are not “trained” as dogs or circus animals, but are educated in a rigorous professional program. Nurse training is a term frequently used by those who do not understand that outdated term is disrespectful to a valuable profession. Today (Feb. 15), I read a fine letter regarding education of health professionals never once using the word “training.” Unfortunately, the headline was “Training nurses,” again minimizing the value and education of nurses. I practiced nursing for 50 years during which I have endeavored to educate the public to regard nurses as educated.
Joan Razzano
Santa Fe
Disabling assumptions
I am writing about the fact that people who aren’t disabled make assumptions about people with disabilities. Some of these assumptions are that people with disabilities are asexual, they can’t make their own decisions and they don’t have anything of importance to say. Another belief is that people with disabilities shouldn’t be able to vote so they aren’t taken to the voting booths. Voting is a right for people with disabilities. Also, people with disabilities can make their own decisions, and they should be listened to and not be ignored. People with disabilities are sexual beings and should be able to express their sexual desires in ways that work for them. The movie The Sessions, from 2012, is a good example of this. The movie brought attention to the fact people with disabilities are sexual beings. People with disabilities need to be taken seriously. We are people, too. I am disabled and have on multiple occasions not been taken seriously.
Christopher Thompson
Santa Fe
A Sanchez fan
Few leaders have the ability to transform vision into reality, and Española Mayor Javier Sanchez is one of those rare individuals. For many years, he has displayed the utmost integrity, honesty, selflessness, decisiveness and perseverance. He has moved forward on myriad issues important to the city of Española despite the obstacles in his path. Sanchez is a courageous person who is not afraid of tackling major issues regardless of the political implications involved. This is true character.
During his tenure, Sanchez has been able to secure over $1 million in federal grants for public safety to hire and train officers. He made a sizable investment of more than $8.5 million to improve parks and fire stations. Unlike many of his predecessors, he also has achieved a balanced budget for four consecutive years. Interestingly, he also negotiated an easement settlement with Ohkay Owingeh after 20 years of gridlock. The mayor also made it a point to distribute a significant number of meals to seniors in need during the pandemic. Not long ago, Sanchez retained the National Guard armory and converted it into a money-making distribution center.
Now that he is seeking reelection, the people of Española have to ask themselves if the city should continue to make advances under his leadership. In my opinion, the answer is obvious: affirmative. It is my honor to endorse who I believe to be the best mayor in the history of Española.
Michael Vigil
Albuquerque
Sign ’em up
The Sandy Hook civil settlement made me think there is an opportunity for states to take a look at the Second Amendment. Military-style weapons logically should be part of those “well-regulated militias” referenced in that amendment. States can make the purchase of such weapons like motor-voter registration, automatically enrolling purchasers in the militia. Give the purchasers free ammo and a place to shoot it. Teach them tactics, and observe that they display proper gun safety and storage, etc. New Mexico might have avoided the tragedy of a family being shot if the preacher in the South Valley had properly stored his military-style weapons. Thanks for publishing the recent My View from the aunt of that child who killed his family (“For survivors of gun violence, a time to share,” Feb. 4). It reminds us all of the responsibility of gun ownership in this country ruled by laws which we oversee (however slowly) as voting citizens.
Leonard Scott Sheldon
Santa Fe
