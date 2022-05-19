A horror in Buffalo, N.Y., and yet again the right is silent on the real issues of systemic racism amplified by social media into to white supremacy and extreme right-wing ideals being actualized. Was this latest killer pro-life? I’d bet on it. But I digress because I wanted to point out all of the similar mass killings carried out by Black people and — what, there aren’t any? OK, let’s move on to radical people of color who — wait, not them either? Well then those “femi-Nazis” who believe they, not men, control their bodies in the name of "equality" taking on an entire Black church congregation. … Not them either? C’mon now. Is it really just Antifa and their liberal underground who — not even Antifa? Well, who the heck is causing all of those mass shootings then? Can’t be MAGA-style patriots because they’re true Americans just trying to save our … Now what?! Next you'll say learning about our real past is a good thing.
Brian O'Keefe
Santa Fe
Horse power
Here's what I wrote to Interior Secretary Debra Haaland:
The Bureau of Land Management manages and protects wild horses and burros on 29 million acres of public lands. I have two suggestions to you and the BLM to improve your service:
• Stop rounding up wild horses. Some 251 million acres of public rangeland are supervised for 2.1 million cattle. That equals 120 acres per animal. Twenty-nine million acres are available for 70,000 wild horses. That equals 414 acres per animal. But BLM wants to reduce the number of wild horses to 27,000. That equals over 1,000 acres per horse. Why? Cattle consume more than twice the forage and water than horses. USDA consumption figures show that per capita beef consumption has fallen 36 percent since 1976. Yet beef production has remained constant; and beef exports have increased.
• Second, rethink holding rounded up horses in crowded pens. We now hold 60,000 wild horses in these pens. Over 200 have recently died in Colorado and Wyoming due to infectious disease, exacerbated by these crowded conditions. I look forward to hearing why BLM thinks that a wild horse requires 1,000 acres.
Jenise Warden
Santa Fe
Unpredictable winds
A letter writer ("Check the forecast," May 8) recently argued that "weather predictions can, of course, turn out to be incorrect, and that is what happened in the afternoon hours of the controlled burn, when unexpected high winds developed." He then chastised those who criticize the U.S. Forest Service for starting a controlled burn that got out of control. This is a classic case of professional myopia. Precisely because spring weather and winds are unpredictable and erratic, common sense would dictate that spring is an unnecessarily risky time to conduct controlled burns, especially in the existing drought-driven conditions. “Unexpected” winds can be expected. Computer models aren’t perfect at forecasting winds (or anything else). The consequences of a mistake are incalculably great. This “prescribed” burn should never have been prescribed.
Brian Weiss
Santa Fe
Unfit to serve
Thank you for the questionnaire survey of GOP candidates for governor ("GOP candidate questionnaires," May 15). Any candidate who stated that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president of the United States is automatically eliminated from consideration.
Sam Jackson
Santa Fe
Too bright
Neon signage in the historic district begs the question: Should the "cocktails" sign at Dinner for Two be there?
John Campbell
Santa Fe
Send 'em to tents
Perhaps we should arrange for the U.S. Forest Service personnel who make the decision for a "prescribed burn” to be obliged to live in a tent within 200 feet of such a burn until it is thoroughly and completely extinguished. I wonder if that might serve to meaningfully reduce the instances of horrendous disasters wrought by very poor decisions by the Forest Service (There could be multiple tents for multiple decision-makers.)
Bruce Merchant, M.D, Ph.D
Santa Fe
Enjoy!
If you're seeking the perfect antidote after a week of worry for our firefighters, homeowners, wildlife and keeping above the fray, then call up The New Mexico Actors Lab and buy tickets to see The Time of Your Life — it was great fun, a wonderful escape, and I left with my heart smiling. Thank you for bringing the Pulitzer Prize production to life for us and sharing your most worthy talents.
Suzanne Willener
Santa Fe