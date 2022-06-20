Reading the opera house in Odesa, Ukraine, reopened last Friday brought tears to my eyes. To date, the barbarians from the northeast have not bombed this exquisite 1873 Baroque gem. The stage of the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet has hosted recitals by Feodor Chaliapin, and, in 1900, Enrico Caruso sang the title role in I pagliacci there. Odesa has long been known for its rich musical life, and a number of famous Jewish musicians were born there, including David Oistrakh, Nathan Milstein and Emil Gilels. The Jewish population of Odesa once exceeded one third, about 90,000 people. Between the Nazi invasion and Soviet anti-Semitism, that number was reduced to 5,000. The city’s huge synagogue, which I visited in the 1980s, was in extremely bad shape after years of neglect under the Soviets. It was restored to the Jewish community in 2016, and efforts are under way to restore the building.
William Derbyshire, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
A fortunate choice
I just read the commentary by Barak Wolff (“Some good news about end-of-life options,” My View,
June 18). I was so moved by this insightful and meaningful column. Thank you, Mr. Wolff, for sharing your thoughts and to End of Life Options New Mexico for your work and dedication to this cause. I just started my monthly donation to the cause today. You are right that we are fortunate to now have this option available here.
Phyllis Turner
Santa Fe
Follow the law
Memo to the Otero County commissioners: When you are elected to a position, you follow the law as established and historically practiced. If you disagree with the law, you try to change it. Failing that, breaking the law and invalidating an election overseen and approved by the county clerk is un-American.
Peter Smith
Santa Fe
A bleak future
Recent events led me to imagine the future of my darling grandchildren: Soon they will attend schools where they will participate in weekly or even daily lockdown drills. Of course, there will be an armed guard on patrol in every hallway. Their teachers will know as much about guns and ammo as they know about math and reading. My grandchildren will wear bulletproof vests every day. They don’t like the vests. They complain: “They’re hot. They’re uncomfortable.” But they must understand the vests are mandatory. This is what’s required to live in a “free” country — a country which protects the right to bear arms over every other right. The children must understand they are making a small sacrifice so that a cadre of gun owners can own any weapon they desire with as few regulations as possible. This is America. This is the American way of life.
Kelly Finnerty
Santa Fe
Still less expensive
With the intense media and political focus on gas prices, it is useful to note, according to globalpetrolprices.com, the United States pays less for gas than 94 other countries in the world. This includes virtually every other developed economy. While it is always simple to blame the current administration, Americans share inflation, commodity prices and COVID-19 consequences with the rest of the world.
Dennis Hjersen
Santa Fe
Quills for all!
To paraphrase Jake Barrow (“Flintlocks for all,” Letters to the Editor, June 16), how about giving a quill pen to every man, woman and child in the United States? When the authors of the Bill of Rights wrote the First Amendment, certainly they couldn’t have foreseen or intended the misuse of wireless communications, the internet or social media dividing our country and radicalizing our youth.
Allen Michael
Santa Fe