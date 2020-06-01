I can literally hold my nose no longer. Sunday I went hiking on Chamisa Trail, leaving the parking area headed up the valley it was an actual poop-a-thon. I counted over 25 piles of dog poop on the trail.
Looking at the profusion of piles I even wonder if some people are feeding Rover a laxative before the walk, a kind of "here is better than my backyard" philosophy.
Battle lines have already been drawn as someone places a notice next to some of the offending dung explaining that it is not nice to leave your dog’s poop behind and that, contrary to their belief, there is no poop fairy who comes and picks up their mess. While this is amusing, these papers also litter the trail.
The final assault are the people who bring a colorful plastic bags to pick up their pets poop and then leave the bag nicely tied like a little gift by the side of the trail. What are they thinking?
I picked up three of these colorful gift bags today. The good news is the trail is cleaner. The bad news is I’m becoming the poop fairy.
Brian Voris
Santa Fe
Music for the moment
Trump’s Top Ten Playlist for 2020
1. “Wrecking Ball” Miley Cyrus
(I came in like a wrecking ball. All I wanted
was to wreck your walls)
2. “Ignorance is Bliss” The Ramones
(What’s happening to our society?
Disintegration of humanity, destruction of the environment.)
3. “Moscow is Calling” Fancy
(A secret in the air only the two of us can share.)
4. “I Love a Parade” Ethel Merman
(I thrill at the skill of everything military.)
5. “Don’t Rain on My Parade” Barbra Streisand
(Who told you you’re allowed to rain on my parade?)
6. ”Off with Their Heads” Karen Mason
(Off with their heads is my bottom line.)
7. “Another One Bites the Dust” Queen
(And another one gone, and another one bites the dust.)
8. “Charlie Brown” The Coasters
(He’s a clown that Charlie Brown.
He’s gonna get caught, just you wait and see.
Why’s everybody always pickin’ on me?)
9. “Ain’t We Got Fun?” Peggy Lee
(There’s nothing surer, the rich get rich and the poor get poorer.)
10. “I’m Movin’ On” Hank Snow
(So I’m movin’ on. I’ll soon be gone.)
Marion Jackson
Santa Fe
Too great a sacrifice?
Thanks for your editorial ("Memorial Day weekend — a nightmare outdoors?" Our View, May 22). You missed a huge opportunity to really tell folks to pick up.
It is irresponsible to ask the U.S. Forest Service to open up toilets. Who wants to clean those? What seasonal workers making $12 an hour really wants to pick up trash or clean toilets? You essentially said to the public that it's OK to sacrifice federal employees for other people's irresponsibility. My son is a firefighter with the Forest Service. He is at risk for infection due to close proximity in trucks and camps. My spouse is a career Forest Service worker. He is worried as seasonal workers come on.
Don't sacrifice seasonal workers. Please put out a statement to the effect that just asking the federal government to open toilets is not the answer.
Tamara Lundberg
Santa Fe
Above and beyond
I would like to take the opportunity to credit Leonard Roybal and others at Precision Transmission of Santa Fe for their continued service and helpfulness. On multiple occasions, they have gone above and beyond to assist me during transmission troubles and their fairness, honesty, and follow-through are exemplary. I would recommend their business to anyone seeking these qualities.
Phil Carter
Santa Fe
WHO is worthy
Dear Mr. Editor: It is a bad idea to stop contributing money to the World Health Organization. Not only are they helping to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but they are also helping people who are starving and people who are sick in other ways. If we stop donating money it could kill more people than COVID-19 ever could. Since stopping funding WHO could cause more deaths we should continue to fund WHO, even though President Donald Trump says not to. We can save more lives if we continue to donate money to WHO.
Johnnie L. Burns
10 years old, fifth grade
Santa Fe
Take an interest
There were only 60 people in the virtual audience for the Midtown District informational meeting May 26. I had a hard time finding the address for the YouTube meeting. The YouTube address listed in The New Mexican was incorrect and the city’s YouTube page did not list the access code.
It is critical that the Midtown District developers understand the need for genuine engagement with the wider community. These conversations need to be tailored to the various groups of people who will be affected by them. The meetings need to be not only publicized but accessible. There was no interpreter for Spanish speakers and no American Sign Language interpreter.
Furthermore, the conversation relied at times on specialized concepts and vocabulary that the average non-Realtor resident like me does not understand. Let’s hope the meeting from 5 to 7 p.m June 9, addressing “Housing and Affordability,” finds more city residents in attendance.
Basia Miller
Santa Fe
