With the coronavirus pandemic getting worse and shutting down the job market, people are hurting for money to buy food and pay their bills and rent. These people need help and they need it now.
But the Republicans in the Senate and President Donald Trump refuse to help by not passing the stimulus package. Why must the hardworking, taxpaying people always have to suffer? After all, it’s their money. The people have got to vote Trump out of the White House. If he gets another four years, we are doomed. The problems we have now will get worse and so bad that everybody’s going to suffer — not just working people but also the politicians and the rich.
Joe Gurule
Santa Fe
Get rid of it
There is a little square stone at the north side of the Plaza that I also think needs to go. It is another Daughters of the American Revolution Sunshine Chapter marker dedicated to the arrival of Gen. Stephen Watts Kearny, who arrived and told all the Indians and the Mexicans that they were now citizens of the Republic of the United States, and that they had full and equal rights. Well, neither group ever did. We, the Anglo Americans, robbed both groups of everything — their land, right to speak their languages, water rights, everything. If you are going to take out historical Hispanic monuments, then take out this obnoxious American monument as well.
Ann Marie Remley Rambo
Santa Fe
Term limits for all
Could the federal government pass a new law that would give term limits to everyone? Judges, the Senate and House. We could then give some younger people a chance to be elected. As a really old women, I think this would be a great idea.
Ms. Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
Elevating life
The right to life has been elevated in front of the nation’s electorate this year with the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. She is the first Catholic mother to be nominated, and with God’s help, she will be added to the Supreme Court. I pray she becomes the latest justice on the Supreme Court. She is a remarkable person. I also pray that in this election, we can put partisanship aside and vote for the one party that truly believes in the right to life.
Fred Thomas
Angel Fire
Not an apt comparison
I am furious and frightened that Santa Fe City Councilor Chris Rivera believes that writing “land back” beneath the Cross of the Martyrs is in any way comparable to the overtly racist vandalism of India Palace. The vandalism at the Cross of the Martyrs is not a hate crime. “Land back” is a demand for reparation, healing and economic justice after centuries of racial violence, genocide and oppression. The racial slurs written on the walls of India Palace are … racial slurs. They represent intolerance, xenophobia and hatred of a culture and a skin color. On top of that, destroying a family’s livelihood is very, very different from defacing a public monument. There is no comparison.
Benny Lichtner
Santa Fe
Enough yet?
I think it’s pretty evident by now that the only way to get rid of COVID-19 is to get rid of President Donald Trump. He has failed this country completely, in every way. We’re now up to 50,000 people getting infected a day. We’re headed toward 300,000 dead. When is enough, enough? Trump doesn’t care about you or me, he only cares about himself. Vote Trump out of our misery.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
