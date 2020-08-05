I was at Santa Fe’s Democratic Party headquarters late on election night in 2016 when I emailed a friend that Donald Trump’s victory would be a “catastrophe” for our nation. Sadly, that has proven all too true. After more than 31/2 years of corrupt, disastrous governance, the president now proposed in a tweet we “delay” the November election (“Tweet too far: President can’t postpone vote,” Our View, Aug. 2). Falsely claiming that voting by mail will result in a “fraudulent” election, Trump is attacking the very bedrock of our democracy. He also is fomenting chaos and fear across the country by sending paramilitary federal troops to many of our cities, including Albuquerque. We must exercise our democratic right to vote and vigorously oppose Trump’s rising authoritarianism. Our national catastrophe will end only if he is defeated decisively Nov. 3.
Mark L. Asquino
Santa Fe
Opening up
The Santa Fe Botanical Garden appreciates the community’s support during this trying COVID-19 time. I am pleased to let everyone know that the garden’s Museum Hill location will again be open starting Aug. 8, with an opening at our Leonora Curtin Wetland Reserve coming up soon. Visit santafebotanicalgarden.org for more information.
Jim Moore
interim executive director
Santa Fe Botanical Garden
Not here
Oh my, storm troopers, unmarked vans and guns, guns, guns. What ever could go wrong? The president of the United States announced he would be fighting the highest crime rates in Portland, Ore.; Kansas City, Mo.; Chicago; and Albuquerque by sending federal officers to these cities. It is called Operation Legend and will cost taxpayers $61 million. Why these cities? High crime rates, yes, but not cities, with the exception of Albuquerque, with the highest crime rates in the U.S. What do these cities have in common? They all have Democratic mayors!
According to 2019 FBI crime reports, other cities with the highest crime rates per 1,000 residents in the U.S. are: Anchorage, Alaska; Memphis, Tenn.; Wichita, Kan.; Lubbock, Texas; Detroit; Spokane, Wash.; Shreveport, La., Corpus Christi, Texas; and Mobile, Ala. The median average income of these cities is $41,000 and the percentage below poverty line is 17.6 percent. How are more boots and guns really going to fight the causes of high crime rates in these cities? Operation Legend is just another brazen ploy of the Trump administration to fight a losing reelection battle through creating distraction and disorder. What can we do? Vote, and make sure that our vote is not stolen by more dirty tricks. Be awake.
Evangeline M. Pacheco
Santa Fe
Counterproductive
Add my name to those strongly protesting the use of anonymous military forces for policing inside the U.S. and in support of the letter sent July 22 by 14 mayors of major U.S. cities asking for withdrawal of federal forces. As the mayors say, “These are tactics we expect from authoritarian regimes, not our democracy.” The presence of anonymous military exacerbates, rather than improves, the situation. Attorney General William Barr and acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf should cease these needless and counterproductive actions.
Claude Phipps, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Out of place
Saw this going up to the Santa Fe ski area. It wasn’t there before. I can hardly imagine that defacing something in nature is going to make too many people feel very good about the message Black Lives Matter is trying to make. Was this really necessary? Plus, it’s not even very artistic graffiti. Please find another way to spread your message and leave our natural landscapes out of it.
Robert Mang
Santa Fe
