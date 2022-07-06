Many are concerned about what the Supreme Court ruling on the Environmental Protection Agency means for climate change. It’s true there’s no time to spare for our government to implement solutions. You can start telling our policymakers as much today. The upcoming midterms are the perfect opportunity to begin voting with climate in mind, and asking your community to do the same. Consider supporting the Environmental Voter Project to help transform individuals concerned about the environment into consistent voters.
Beyond the election cycle, we have a right and a duty to call our members of Congress every month and tell them to take every action to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. Organizations like Citizens’ Climate Lobby, which has an active New Mexico chapter, empower voters to join a growing movement urging Congress to take these actions. These simple actions are the most powerful ones we can take to fight climate change.
Sara Mason
Los Alamos
Let’s chat about WIPP
The Department of Energy’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant is taking its WIPP Community Forum on the road and will be at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, 201 W. Marcy St., from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. WIPP is the nation’s only deep geological repository for the final disposal of defense transuranic waste.
The forum will be a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting to allow everyone, WIPP novice and expert alike, the opportunity to participate. We look forward to talking about what WIPP is and what it does as a critical component of the Department of Energy’s environmental cleanup program, national security mission and nuclear science missions. We also plan to discuss progress on our transuranic waste disposal operations at WIPP, progress on infrastructure improvements and provide refresher information on all the steps we take to ensure safe and compliant shipment of transuranic waste.
After the presentations and question-and-answer period, attendees can talk one on one with WIPP management team members. Anyone planning to attend virtually will need to register online (bit.ly/3IkRshR) to receive the link to the Zoom meeting. We look forward to seeing you Thursday.
Reinhard Knerr, manager
Department of Energy, Carlsbad Field Office
Words of wisdom
I so appreciate Randall Balmer’s words of wisdom on Sundays. His poignant reflections and insights are always a breath of fresh air. His recent exposé of the mendacity and hypocrisy of the Supreme Court’s Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh in voting to overturn Roe v. Wade was right on target (“Four observations about the Dobbs decision,” July 3). I would only add that Chief Justice John Roberts also stated in his 2005 confirmation that abortion rights were “settled as a precedent of the court.”
Additionally, Balmer reminded us of the “faux Christian” leaders, Jerry Falwell and James Dobson, of the right wing who began preaching, capitalizing and profiting from the abortion issue in the 1970s. As a baby boomer growing up and living in the South as a Methodist minister’s son, I can vividly recall my father’s remarks in 1979 when he opened a mass mailing letter from Falwell. He had cleverly coined the doublespeak term Moral Majority. My father threw the letter in the trash and asserted in a strong tone, “He’s not that moral, and he certainly is NOT in a majority.”
As Gandhi once spoke, “Truth stands, even if there is no public support. It is self-sustained.”
Robert W. Mckinnie, M.A., LPCC
Santa Fe
Welcome tax relief
New Mexico has its own American hero — Fred Nathan at Think New Mexico, responsible for the repeal of the Social Security tax on middle-class seniors. We received our check Friday and are thrilled with the new Social Security deal. Think New Mexico has been working on the repeal for years, and it finally happened. Something good is happening, after all. Thank you, Think New Mexico and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
Barbara and Ron Bloomberg
Santa Fe