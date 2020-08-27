From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Aug. 28, 1920: The cry that “the governor’s own people are against him” has been answered by Rio Arriba county in unequivocal terms. Rio Arriba, one of the predominantly Spanish-American counties, has endorsed the Larrazolo administration and recommended his renomination.
Aug. 28, 1945: Mr. and Mrs. Pablo Trujillo, 1142 San Ocacio, have received a telegram from the War Department, stating that their son, Pfc. Manuel Trujillo, died in a Japanese prison camp due to malaria fever, July 26, 1942. He was one of the Death March victims.
Aug. 28, 1970: Democratic gubernatorial candidate Bruce King was specific and emphatic on a multitude of issues during a day of campaigning in Santa Fe.
His topics included narcotics, welfare, unemployment, education, pollution, the rising toll of death on New Mexico highways and the twin problems of industrial growth and tourism.
Aug. 28, 1995: Militias: Sheriff Benjie Montaño has met three times recently with Albert Santiago of Santa Fe, one of the leaders of self-styled militia groups in New Mexico who had a controversial meeting with Gov. Gary Johnson shortly after the Oklahoma City federal building bombing in April.
