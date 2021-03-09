From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
March 10, 1921: The substitute for house bill 100 — the taxation code — was passed by the senate early this afternoon by the vote of 23 to 1.
March 10, 1971: LOS ALAMOS — A new-epidemic incidence of influenza, believed to have been involved in the death of an infant and a teen-ager, is causing rising apprehension here.
Tuesday, reacting to increased absenteeism which saw 100 of Pueblo Junior High School’s 645 pupils excused, the schools sent a cautionary note to parents of 5,165 students in the Los Alamos schools.
March 10, 1996: New Mexicans watching Gov. Gary Johnson and the Legislature’s Democratic leaders fight over budget matters last week — a tiff that helped lead Johnson to call legislators into a $70,000-a-day special session later this month — couldn’t be blamed for asking, “What are they really fighting about?”
