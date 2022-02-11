From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 12, 1947: Plans for a two-room addition at Larragoite school and a one-room addition at the Manderfield were authorized by the boad of education at its monthly meeting last night in Leah Harvey Junior high school, James C. Harvey, president, presided.
John Gaw Meem, whose firm John Gaw Mee, Hugh Zenher & Associates, was given the commission, estimated the addition could be completed by the opening of the school term next semester.
Feb. 12, 1997: WASHINGTON — After years of daring, lone-ranger diplomacy, rescuing Americans imprisoned by despots, Bill Richardson now becomes a team player.
"I'll have a lot to learn," Richardson said recently during a chauffeured drive between inaugural weekend receptions. "I haven't been a conventional diplomat, and now I have to be. So, there'll be some adjustment."
The Clinton loyalist, who was approved unanimously on Tuesday by the Senate as U.N. ambassador, said he worried about his "loss of freedom."
