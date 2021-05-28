I love the Río Grande Del Norte National Monument, and I loved the subject article by Kristen Davenport and the wonderful photographs by Gene Peach (“High Wild,” May 23) in the recent Bienvenidos. However, the article did not mention the biggest development of 2021 in the monument: the very recent installation of the new footbridge over the Red River. The former bridge was swept away by high water about 10 years ago, and there has been no way to cross the Red River at La Junta for that long. That is of importance to anyone coming to the Wild Rivers area from the south, which of course we Taoseños do, as it is only a 15-mile drive via Cebolla Mesa, as opposed to a 40-mile drive via Questa. I also believe it should have been pointed out in the article that the best trail at Wild Rivers (La Junta Trail) has been closed for about five years, ever since someone died in a fall along the trail. It seems extremely overcautious that this trail is still closed.
David Schultz
Taos
A qualified board
In response to the article titled “PERA loses chief investment officer” (May 25), I would like to point out that the article failed to include that many of the current board members hold degrees in finance and accounting in addition to holding advance degrees. The legislation that Fred Nathan of Think New Mexico is pushing has nothing to do with board member qualifications but rather about packing the board with what I see as union cronies to gain control of the $17 billion fund. If the governor, Sen. George Muñoz and Mr. Nathan have their way, they could destroy the very thing that thousands of New Mexicans have worked so hard for, and their means of support in their golden years will vanish. I am not against qualifications for board members. I am just against how it is trying to be accomplished. As the acting PERA board chairman, I am not looking back at the past. Rather, I am looking to steer the PERA ship into clear waters.
Francis Page, M.A., BBA, CFE (retired)
PERA board member
Albuquerque
Hooray for health care workers
I feel a strong need to alert you to the great work being done by our town’s health care professionals. My father and I recently spent time in the Urgent Care department at Presbyterian Hospital. Despite a horrifically busy day in the ER/Urgent Care, we received great care. Everyone, from the front desk staff to the nurses, ward clerk, doctor and even cafeteria staff was friendly, supportive, occasionally jovial and extremely professional. Please add in staff at the Walmart pharmacy and CVS on Cerrillos Road, who helped me navigate an extremely complicated and stressful prescription fulfillment. In the blur of events, I hardly caught anyone’s name.
Our present health care system is so complex that it only intensifies the stress surrounding a health emergency. Without the care and faithful work of those mentioned above, I don’t know how I could have taken care of my father or gotten him set for recovery. After the last year and a half (a horrendous experience for our health care workers), these folks continue to show up, day after day, and do their best by our community. I want to thank them in a very public way — if not by name, then at least as a collective nod to their diligence, warmth and tenacity. You all make my hometown shine.
Suzie Briddsang
Santa Fe
