The condition of the streets in Santa Fe is an insult to the drivers — who are also the taxpayers whose dollars go towards repairing the roads. The many bad potholes will only get worse as the busy summer season arrives. Please, all who value their cars, call this number to report the location of the most ghastly potholes you can find: 505-995-6949, city-maintained roads. Let's make these phones ring off the wall.
Ethelinda Robbins
Santa Fe
Spending limits
Look what's in the news today. Our neighbor to the north passed legislation to prohibit the use of ratepayer money for such things as PR and lobbying to sell out to an energy company in Spain! Is it too late for New Mexico to do the same as Colorado?
Douglas Potter
Santa Fe
Don't waver
Regarding the article (“Ukraine delaying sending forces to Russia,” May 12): This is no time for the alliance supporting Ukraine to be cheap or to waver. The Ukrainians are the point of the spear. No one should doubt that a Putin-led Russia would stop at acquiring all or part of Ukraine. The Ukrainians are fighting for their independence and sovereignty, and in doing so, they are also preventing World War III. It’s in the United States’ and the alliance’s interests to make certain Ukrainians succeed.
Joe Eduardo
Santa Fe
Showcase museum
How exciting that the New Mexico History Museum on the Plaza will have a new sister museum in the Railyard! The Vladem Contemporary Museum will be a showcase for the best of new artists and current artistic trends. The artists represented come from a wide variety of communities and backgrounds. It’s an incredible coup that half of the funds for this visionary project come from the state and half from the private sector, spearheaded by a lead gift from Bob and Ellen Vladem. What a great model for sustaining the arts in Santa Fe. One of the most significant and important aspects of the Vladem Contemporary is that it includes the space and plans for community participation, hands-on experiences for students, classes and workshops. This encourages thousands of visitors to foster their own creativity after viewing exhibits in the museum. The museum will have its grand opening Sept. 23. How proud and lucky we are to live in Santa Fe.
Gina Browning and Joe Illick
Santa Fe
He gets it
Doug Lynam's column ("The invisible work of women," Holy Trinity of Finance May 2) on the invisible labor women carry brought tears to my eyes. Finally, there's a man who gets it. Women work hard in and out of the home, and in general, this amount of work is not appreciated by society or their spouses. My anecdotal evidence is that, at about age 50, women are so fed up with doing it all that they divorce their man. I know I did. That's not an ideal situation for women for a number of reasons. Women need to learn to advocate for themselves in order to make their lives better. Meanwhile, a man getting the word out to his readers is a step in the right direction. Thank you, Doug Lynam.
Jean McKinney
Santa Fe
Outstanding!
Hats off to Jim Weber and other outstanding photographers for The New Mexican. Saturday's sports section exhibits Weber's standard excellence in capturing key moments and plays in the lady's Class 3A State Softball tournament with the ball always in perfect position. And his panning of Los Alamos hurdler Angelina Passalacqua and Santa Fe High's sprinter Bryce Melton show technical acumen at the highest level with blurred background and faces in focus. Thank you, Mr. Weber. I greatly appreciate your fine work.
Rob Elliott
Santa Fe
Precious right
I don't understand the anti-Second Amendment attitude of this newspaper. Our veterans fought to keep our country free, yet you wish to abolish the liberties the Founding Fathers of this nation wisely enshrined in the Constitution. Regarding the heinous acts of lunatics, it's not the guns — it's the bad actors with them. Why not try to change the errant thinking of certain persons rather than remove liberties citizens in other countries can only dream of?