The condition of the streets in Santa Fe is an insult to the drivers — who are also the taxpayers whose dollars go towards repairing the roads. The many bad potholes will only get worse as the busy summer season arrives. Please, all who value their cars, call this number to report the location of the most ghastly potholes you can find: 505-995-6949, city-maintained roads. Let's make these phones ring off the wall.

Ethelinda Robbins

Santa Fe

