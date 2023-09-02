“Kill limits” is a term reeking of power and the ego trip of taking the lives of our precious wildlife; there is just something exciting about a kill limit (“Plan: Kill ceiling could rise for bears,” Aug. 26). Our wildlife should not be a commodity for money or power or ego. The reason our forests burn is because of this idea man knows how to control nature, while wreaking havoc on that very balance.

Kill off predators for ego and money; deer and other herbivores eat native plants, leaving room for invasive undergrowth. Then famously set that controlled burn, incinerating homes, forests and wildlife, compliments of the infamous “management” of the Forest Service. Costa Rica does not allow anyone to kill their wildlife for any reason. Until they have rights, we’ll only see animals as things that exist for our use — thus the kill list.

Sina Brush

