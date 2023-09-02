“Kill limits” is a term reeking of power and the ego trip of taking the lives of our precious wildlife; there is just something exciting about a kill limit (“Plan: Kill ceiling could rise for bears,” Aug. 26). Our wildlife should not be a commodity for money or power or ego. The reason our forests burn is because of this idea man knows how to control nature, while wreaking havoc on that very balance.
Kill off predators for ego and money; deer and other herbivores eat native plants, leaving room for invasive undergrowth. Then famously set that controlled burn, incinerating homes, forests and wildlife, compliments of the infamous “management” of the Forest Service. Costa Rica does not allow anyone to kill their wildlife for any reason. Until they have rights, we’ll only see animals as things that exist for our use — thus the kill list.
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
Abandon the straw
Consider, if you will, the straw: an emblem of excess, a monument to our own decadence. Have we, the descendants of revolutionaries and pioneers, truly sunk to such depths that we can’t lift a glass to our lips without this superfluous contraption? This tiny tube of pollution, beloved by the bourgeoisie, speaks volumes of our sloth. Our ancestors tamed wild lands and fought for liberty. And yet, here we stand, sipping our drinks with all the dignity of pampered infants.
Our oceans are suffocating beneath the weight of our convenience. Creatures, grand and minute, perish for our luxury. The straw’s legacy is one of environmental carnage. And for what? So our drinks might be marginally easier to consume? Have you seen a man slurping soup through a straw? No, for it is as ludicrous as it sounds. We use spoons, forks and knives, tools befitting our status as evolved beings. Yet, with beverages, we regress. Behold the straw-sipper: pursed lips, eyes often darting in trivial distraction. Is this the face of America’s future? Surely, we jest! The pioneers, the revolutionaries, they demand better of us. This isn’t the legacy they fought for.
Rise, America!
It is time, my compatriots, to cast away this farcical tool! Let’s reclaim the vigor of our forebears. Dismiss the straw not just as an act of environmental duty, but as a declaration of our national identity. Drink boldly, drink freely, but for heaven’s sake, let us drink like adults. America, we’re better than the straw.
Jeffrey Silberman
Santa Fe
No automatic tips
When I go out to a restaurant, the last thing I want to worry about is whether I’m being ripped off. Some of these new register terminals are doing just that. Recently, I went into a partially self-serve restaurant (meaning once you order, they drop the food on your table) and was aghast to find that over $5.10 was added as a “tip” that I did not authorize. I leave a tip “after” I eat a meal. If service is terrible, or food awful, it shows in the tip. I signed, had to ask for the receipt (glad I did) and proceeded to sit with utensils and drink at a dirty table.
With everything becoming automated, I’m wondering what other future fraud we may all incur. We are in America, where we get to choose what we tip. Automatically adding 10%, 15% or 20% or nothing should be my choice and after, not before, I even sit down. With these new register terminals, please be wary. This happened to my friend in Albuquerque at a hamburger joint. Another friend ordered coffee and a muffin, and a $2 tip (not tax) was added to her receipt. Taking money not authorized is fraud, another way to rip off the consumer. I’m all for tipping but not just automatically adding money to my bill.
Robin Bonitz
Santa Fe
Focus on community
As a 50-plus-year resident of Santa Fe, I am writing to express my disappointment in what TheSanta Fe New Mexican deems newsworthy. A notable event, held Saturday, was relegated to a small area in the C section of Sunday’s edition (“ ‘We’re living in dark times,’ Aug. 27). Convoy of Hope, with hundreds of volunteers from local churches, gave away thousands of bags of groceries, over a thousand pairs of children’s shoes, several thousand free meals and free haircuts. This group did not do this for accolades but to serve the many people in need in our community. As a longtime reader, I would appreciate equal coverage of events that represent the breadth of our entire community.